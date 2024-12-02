NCR Atleos has partnered with Kuwait Finance House to change the in-house customer journey by implementing hyper-realistic conversational AI-powered avatars.

The move deploys AI video avatars at account self-service kiosks in all KFH branches, offering customers personalised assistance in real time. The assistants are created to answer FAQs, offer branch-specific details, and guide users through transactions. When needed, the avatar will escalate the conversation to a live agent.

AI-supported self-service

KFH is a player in the Islamic banking industry, being the first Islamic bank founded in Kuwait. The company offers a broad range of financial products across retail, private, and corporate banking, treasury solutions, and wealth management.

By integrating this conversational AI, the company aims to enable a more intuitive and accessible, customer-centric approach that aligns with modern technologies. This way, KFH accelerates its digital transformation mission, aiming to reinforce its presence in the market and contribute to AI adoption efforts, which improve customer experience.

KFH’s first AI-powered virtual employee is named Fahad. The company will also collaborate with Atleos to implement AI-driven speech analytics and an automated quality management system, offering insights into customer behaviour and interactions by estimating keywords, categorising topics, and evaluating the sentiment and tone of customer communications.

Benefits of the solution include operational efficiency with cost savings, improved customer experience, as the AI offers personalised, conversational support, and scalability, freeing up human agents to focus on complex tasks while AI handles routine queries.

The AI avatars leverage natural language processing and AI technology to offer human-like interactions, bridging the gap between traditional services and digital engagement. While this is not available as a commercial product as of yet, the company’s tests with Kuwait Finance House reflect the potential of AI employees to transform customer journeys. NCR Atleos’ Innovation Lab aims to advance this technology, being committed to optimised solutions for customers through inclusive interactions.