Tide and YouLend expand finance partnership to Germany

Tide and YouLend have expanded their partnership to Germany, aiming to expand access to small business finance through embedded lending.

The move marks the latest phase in the companies’ long-term cooperation, which began in the UK and has now been adapted for the German market. Since June 2025, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Germany have been able to apply for YouLend financing directly through Tide’s platform. According to both companies, activity has increased steadily, with around 1,000 financing applications processed each month and a total of EUR 7 million in funding distributed as of October 2025.

Addressing SME financing challenges

Many German SMEs continue to face barriers in securing external finance, with over 70% reporting access to capital as a persistent challenge. Common issues include lengthy approval processes, strict eligibility criteria, and administrative complexity. By embedding YouLend’s financing technology into the Tide KreditPlattform, businesses can now access capital more efficiently and digitally, without relying on traditional banking channels.

Tide’s platform offers a range of business management tools, including accounts, invoicing, and savings features. The addition of YouLend’s embedded financing option aims to enhance this ecosystem, allowing users to apply for and manage funding directly through their existing interface.

A representative from YouLend said the extension of its Embedded Finance infrastructure into Germany reflects the company’s goal to make capital more readily available to small firms that are underserved by conventional lenders. The official added that the partnership provides entrepreneurs with quicker, more flexible ways to manage cash flow and pursue growth opportunities.

Tide officials noted that collaborating with YouLend builds on their general lending strategy, giving SMEs an integrated solution within a familiar digital environment. They stated that the initiative helps small businesses focus on daily operations rather than navigating complex financing procedures.



