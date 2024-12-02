AWS outage disrupts global apps and services

Amazon’s cloud computing division, AWS, experienced a significant outage on Monday, 20 October 2025, affecting a range of widely used apps and services. In essence, the disruption impacted platforms including Fortnite, Snapchat, Perplexity, Coinbase, and Robinhood, as well as several UK banks and government websites.

AWS reported that multiple services were experiencing elevated error rates and latency issues. In its latest update, the company said it was pursuing several recovery measures simultaneously to restore normal operations. Requests for further comment were referred to AWS’s status page, while Amazon did not respond directly to inquiries.

The incident represents the first major cloud-related disruption of this scale since last year’s CrowdStrike malfunction, which affected hospitals, banks and airports internationally. AWS provides on-demand computing, data storage and other cloud services to a range of clients, including businesses, governments and individual users. Outages on its servers can ripple across the internet, causing widespread service interruptions. Its main competitors include Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

Primary affected sectors and services

Several consumer-facing platforms reported outages linked to AWS. A representative from AI startup Perplexity stated that the company was aware of the problem and was working to resolve it. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and trading app Robinhood similarly cited AWS as the source of their service interruptions. Amazon’s own services, including its shopping website, Prime Video and Alexa, also faced operational issues, according to outage tracking data.

Gaming platforms such as Fortnite, Roblox, Clash Royale and Clash of Clans were temporarily unavailable. Financial services, including PayPal’s Venmo and Chime, experienced disruptions, while ride-hailing rival Lyft reported outages affecting thousands of users in the United States. Messaging app Signal confirmed that its service had also been impacted by the AWS issues.

In the UK, users of Lloyds Bank, Bank of Scotland, Vodafone and BT reported connectivity problems, and the HM Revenue & Customs website experienced downtime. Despite the widespread effects, X’s platform remained operational, according to Elon Musk.