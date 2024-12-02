Plaid’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) server aims to make it easier for users to manage their Plaid integration. Initially, it will be available through Claude, offering personalised data and insights. Users can converse with the AI assistant and optimise their Plaid Link conversion rates, monitor their usage metrics, and support workflows.











Plaid’s new AI tool

MCP brings Plaid’s developer tools into Claude, offering three tools. Firstly, users will be able to monitor their usage and resource allocation, getting insights into their Plaid implementation’s performance. Users can ask about API request volumes, usage trends, or product metrics to make informed decisions, minimising the need to visit the Plain Dashboard. The Plaid MCP Server is built for developers, support engineers, and product teams working with financial data integrations.

Another advantage of utilising Claude is the instant analysis of users’ link implementation with natural language queries about conversion metrics, institution selection rates, and completed handoffs. Claud can visually present the data in charts and tables tailored to specific questions.

Additionally, Plaid customers can upgrade their troubleshooting operations and customer support, as Claude offers instant diagnostics on connection problems, guides teams through resolution steps, and explains technical issues. This allows support teams to spend less time on administrative tasks, with Claude handling the complex work of interpreting data and suggesting solutions.

The MCP server securely connects Claude to users’ Plain data while maintaining necessary security and authentication measures. The integration will be initially available to Anthropic's Claude Enterprise, Team, and Max plan customers, with plans to expand access to Pro users in the upcoming weeks. The setup requires help from the organisation’s owner, who will copy-paste the Plaid MCP server URL into Claude to give teams access. One authenticated, Claude will access Plaid’s tools through the server while preserving all security measures and limiting users to what they have permission to access.