SaaS cloud banking platform Mambu has expanded its collaboration with ABN AMRO, aiming to support BUUT, a new bank developed to enable young individuals to improve their money management.

Rolled out into the market in 12 months, BUUT comes as a full-service bank that delivers a complete suite of financial tools within a single app, including a Dutch IBAN account, savings and budgeting tools, payments, and cards. Mambu’s composable platform offers a suite of core banking services that allow the BUUT IBAN administration to support the payment and savings accounts.

Focusing on further advancing the banking sector, ABN AMRO has already introduced several apps and brands, including business lender New10 in 2016, also in partnership with Mambu. At that time, the financial institution leveraged the company’s composable banking platform to provide improved capabilities.

Now, commenting on the move, representatives from Mambu emphasised that, through BUUT, ABN AMRO has showcased how banks can utilise a cloud-native platform to move with the agility required to keep up with market demands and the needs of younger generations, such as Gen Z and Alpha. By extending its partnership with ABN AMRO, Mambu intends to assist the financial institution in facilitating digital-first banking experiences that meet the requirements of the next generation.

What benefits does BUUT bring?

Back in June 2025, ABN AMRO made the official announcement regarding BUUT’s launch, with the bank mentioning that the rollout was set to happen after the summer. The neobank was developed together with the Tikkie team and sought to create an entity that aligned with the digital world inhabited by the new generation. By bringing this new bank to the market, ABN aimed to provide a service that was user-friendly, interactive, and visually driven. Additionally, built on the Tikkie platform and supported by ABN AMRO’s systems, BUUT was set to be an optimal solution, able to adapt to the current financial environment.