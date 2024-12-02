Plumery has launched a Cashback Management system that allows banks to implement real-time, AI-driven cashback programmes without re-platforming. The solution aims to support both retail and SME banking customers with configurable, real-time cashback options that can be adapted to each institution’s compliance and infrastructure needs.

According to the official press release, many traditional banks still rely on outdated loyalty systems, leaving them unable to compete with the personalised, data-driven incentives offered by digital-first institutions and major technology companies.

Cashback programmes have become a standard feature in financial services, yet limitations in legacy systems often prevent banks from implementing them effectively. With customer satisfaction and retention increasingly linked to rewards and loyalty mechanisms, many financial institutions are looking for flexible ways to modernise this area.

Addressing legacy challenges through modular design

According to Plumery officials, the Cashback Management capability was developed to give banks a practical route to introduce new cashback experiences without re-platforming. Built as a modular, SaaS-based product, the system integrates with existing card processors, core banking platforms, and compliance providers such as KYC or AML services. It also supports both instant and scheduled cashback payments, allowing institutions to customise each aspect of the customer journey.

The platform includes pre-configured cashback workflows covering transaction processing, settlement, and analytics. An AI module analyses customer spending patterns and purchase categories to create targeted cashback groups, which can be adjusted to meet internal and regulatory requirements.

A representative from Plumery said the company designed the system to remove the operational barriers banks often face when deploying cashback features. They added that institutions can take programmes from design to live operation in a matter of weeks, maintaining full control over compliance, transparency, and customer experience.

Plumery’s Cashback Management can be implemented as a standalone feature or as part of the company’s digital banking experience layer. By positioning cashback within the user experience rather than core systems, the company aims to help banks reduce operational costs while improving engagement and customer retention.