



After the summer of 2025, ABN AMRO is set to roll out BUUT, a neobank focusing on providing solutions that fit the demands and preferences of young people. Together with the Tikkie team, the bank developed BUUT to create a bank that aligns with the digital world inhabited by the new generation. Additionally, ABN AMRO seeks to offer a service that is user-friendly, interactive, as well as visually driven. Built on the Tikkie platform and supported by ABN AMRO’s systems, BUUT aims to be an advanced solution that can adapt to the current financial environment.











Moreover, with this launch, ABN AMRO intends to support young individuals in managing their finances while also assisting them in understanding the impact of financial choices. Besides this new platform, the financial institution has already rolled out several apps and brands, including Tikkie, New10, and BUX. These moves underline the bank’s focus on creating a modern and flexible organisational structure. Also, ABN AMRO is currently leveraging these capabilities to respond to the evolving expectations of new generations, who manage their money differently from previous ones.





