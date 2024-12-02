TBC Bank Uzbekistan has announced that it has expanded access to its services to non-residents in the region of Uzbekistan.

Following this announcement, foreign nationals living in or visiting Uzbekistan will now have the possibility to access TBC UZ’s secure digital banking products. These include its flagship Salom Debit Card, as well as deposits, transfers, utility payments, and more.

In addition, these services will be provided via the TBC UZ app, offering non-residents the same efficient and intuitive digital experience as current customers. The financial institution will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on TBC Uzbekistan’s strategy of extending financial services to non-residents

According to the official press release, this initiative comes as TBC Uzbekistan continues to scale its presence in the country by broadening its product offering and tapping new customer segments. Through the process of expanding its services to non-residents in Uzbekistan, the digital banking institution aims to significantly widen its potential customer base.

In addition, through this expansion, TBC Uzbekistan is set to develop new opportunities for the financial integration of highly-skilled expatriate workers, students, and entrepreneurs, while also accelerating the continued growth of the new digital economy. This process will enable the digital banking ecosystem to tap into a sustainable new customer segment, while also boosting customer loyalty and engagement and generating diversified revenue streams.

New customers will be given the possibility to register remotely via the TBC UZ app, completing the online application and verifying their identity via their international passport, proof of temporary registration in Uzbekistan, as well as their personal identification number and their local phone number. At the same time, a TBC representative will then meet with the new customer in order to sign the agreement and complete the onboarding process. Currently, TBC representatives can only meet with customers in Tashkent, with this set to be expanded across the nation before the end of 2025.