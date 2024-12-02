OTP Bank has announced its partnership with Tapix for enriched data, aiming to provide customers with a secure and optimised digital banking experience.

Following this announcement, in order to simplify operations and strengthen the foundation of its digital banking services, OTP decided to consolidate providers and rely on Tapix as its single collaborator.

By having one provider, OTP Bank is set to benefit from expanded merchant coverage and details such as names, categories, GPS, carbon footprint, or phone numbers, consistent enrichment that is expected to reduce customer support needs, as well as a single, reliable source of data powering both existing and future digital features.

More information on the OTP Bank x Tapix partnership

According to the official press release, OTP Bank’s decision to consolidate enrichment providers reflects its overall broader digital strategy, which aims to continuously develop and simplify services for partners and users, ensuring that every feature is powered by trusted, high-quality data. At the same time, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

In addition, officials of OTP Bank have mentioned that the process of having one consistent data foundation will make the whole digital bank and its suite of solutions more secure and efficient. By incorporating Tapix’s services and expertise, the financial institution will rely on a single source of development that supports everything from carbon footprint insights to spending overviews.

Furthermore, the partnership will give customers the possibility to benefit from more secure, transparent, and reliable transactions.