Access Bank Kenya, together with the National Bank of Kenya (NBK), has announced a strategic service integration, enabling customers to benefit from in-branch banking solutions across both financial institutions.

Coming as part of the integration process, the collaboration between Access Bank Kenya and NBK is set to enable tellers across the combined branch network to handle core transactions, including viewing account details, making cash deposits and withdrawals, and transferring funds.

Optimising banking for Kenyans

With this new capability, Access Bank Kenya and NBK seek to advance further their commitment to offering simplified services across a combined footprint of over 100 branches nationwide. Additionally, through this move, the two financial institutions aim to provide increased convenience while also expanding their reach and optimising service delivery. As detailed in the official announcement, customers are assured that their existing accounts, cards, cheque books, and digital platforms are valid, and deposits are secure.

As the two banks move forward with the integration process, customers can expect to benefit from a broader range of offerings that merge NBK’s public sector and retail heritage with Access Bank Kenya’s global expertise and digital capabilities. Retail and SME customers are set to receive wider access and more reliable digital channels, while corporate and multinational clients will get support for cross-border trade finance and treasury management through Access Bank’s hubs in the UK, Dubai, China, Malta, France, India, Lebanon, and Hong Kong. At the same time, public sector clients will continue to leverage NBK’s expertise, now solidified by digitised collections, disbursements, and boosted capacity to further develop Kenya’s national inclusion strategy.

Furthermore, the partnership supports Access Bank Kenya and NBK in their shared goal to improve banking, optimise customer experiences, and assist Kenya’s evolving digital and physical financial ecosystems. Customers of both banks will be able to benefit from minimised transaction limits, wider accessibility to financial services, as well as more convenience and security in their daily banking operations.