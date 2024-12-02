Vivid’s Alexander Emeshev: AI will play a key role in helping SMBs manage cash flow, detect risks, and make smarter financial decisions.

Vivid was recently named the fastest-growing financial platform for SMEs in Europe. Now you’ve launched instant card acquiring across Europe. What’s the strategic thinking behind this, and what does it signal about the future of SME banking?



Too many European entrepreneurs still wait days to access their own money after a card sale. That’s unacceptable in 2025. Our new card acquiring solution changes this by giving small businesses the ability to accept payments online or in person and access their earnings instantly. The launch reflects how we approach SME banking at Vivid: we identify friction, then build infrastructure to eliminate it. Getting paid shouldn’t be a blocker for growth. With instant payouts, competitive pricing, and seamless onboarding, we’re making sure it isn’t.

Vivid recently rolled out local IBANs in Spain and the Netherlands, with Italy and France next. Where do you see the most potential for digital SME banking in Europe, and why?



Across Europe, SMBs are underserved, especially when it comes to digital financial services. Right now, we see the strongest growth in Germany, Spain, and Italy. These are large SME markets where banking still feels outdated. Our strategy is to go market by market and deliver truly local products, starting with being present there and then offering local IBANs and native language support. We want small businesses in Madrid or Milan to feel like Vivid was built for them, not retrofitted from somewhere else.

Many fintechs are aiming to expand across Europe, but only a few really make it. What are the key success factors when entering new markets, especially around regulation and local expectations?

Localisation isn’t a feature, it’s a mindset. Success in European expansion means doing the hard things: having local experts on the ground, understanding regulatory detail, and owning your tech stack so you can adapt quickly. At Vivid, we don’t outsource core capabilities. That gives us the control we need to meet each market’s unique demands. Entrepreneurs across Europe share many of the same pain points, but the way you solve them in France is different from that in Germany. You need to go deep, not just broad.

AI is reshaping every part of financial services. What impact do you expect AI to have on SME banking, and how are you approaching it at Vivid?

AI is already transforming how we operate. It helps us automate day-to-day tasks, streamline internal operations, and deliver faster, more accurate customer support. The result: even as our customer base and product offering grow significantly, we can scale without dramatically increasing team size. That efficiency allows us to focus on building better tools. Looking ahead, AI will play a key role in helping SMBs manage cash flow, detect risks, and make smarter financial decisions, without needing a big finance team.

Looking ahead, what major shifts do you expect in SME banking, and what role will fintechs play in shaping that future?

We’re moving toward a future where business banking becomes more or less invisible, embedded, real-time, and intelligent. Fintechs are uniquely positioned to build this because we aren’t constrained by legacy infrastructure. At Vivid, we’re creating a platform where financial tools adapt to how entrepreneurs work, not the other way around. Whether it's instant payouts, smart treasury tools, or seamless multi-market expansion, we believe fintech will turn banking from a burden into a competitive advantage for small businesses.

About the interviewee

Alexander Emeshev is Co-Founder of Vivid Money, where he leads product and operations, building customer-centric financial solutions. He previously drove digital strategy at Kaspi and Tinkoff Bank. Under his leadership, Vivid evolved from a B2C fintech into one of Europe’s top three business banks, serving SMEs with seamless, affordable banking. Backed by Greenoaks and DST Global Partners, Vivid is shaping the future of SME banking in Europe.

About Vivid Money

Vivid Money is a European financial platform for SMEs and entrepreneurs, integrating personal and business banking. Founded in 2019 in Berlin, it offers top-tier pricing, treasury tools, and up to 4% interest. Licensed in Luxembourg and the Netherlands, Vivid is redefining how businesses bank in Europe.