PairSoft, a procure-to-pay automation and AI solution provider, has renewed its partnership with Finexio, an embedded payments solution provider for accounts payable (AP).

The move ensures that PairSoft’s customers can continue to benefit from the latest fully managed AP payments solutions for operational efficiency, increasing digital payment yield, and reducing the risk of fraud.

Improving B2B payments

Finexio offers a managed service for 100% of supplier payments, including end-to-end payment execution, AI-driven supplier enablement, and payment fraud prevention. Leveraging Finexio's API integration with PairSoft's AP automation suite and its native connections to ERP systems, such as Oracle NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, Sage Intacct, and Blackbaud, finance teams can digitise payment workflows within their existing framework.

The renewed alliance reflects PairSoft’s commitment to integrating simple AP payments within its customers' user experience. Finexio’s payment delivery is secure, optimised, and monetised, enabling organisations to make payments at scale. Paysoft customers will also benefit from supplier development features and payment technologies for better supplier engagement and greater AP payment performance.

Finexio regards PairSoft as a valued partner, sharing its vision to make business payments more modern and secure, improving the experience for all suppliers and buyers. The companies aim to contribute to the next generation of AP payments, making them more intelligent, upgraded, and fully managed.

PairSoft powers simple ERP integrations and AI-driven solutions. It aims to grow in the mid-market and enterprise financial services departments, taking control of its clients’ procure-to-pay processes so they can focus on growth. The company also delivers capabilities for B2B transactions such as full process visibility, control, and sustainability through automation and analytics.

Finexio is a player in the B2B payments sector, offering Accounts Payable Payments Infrastructure-as-a-Service. Its platform is embedded within global procure-to-pay software suites and offers a fully managed, AI-driven solution to monetise, optimise, and secure the payment lifecycle.