

NOVELPAY has announced that the PAX A77 has received the PCI PTS Version 7.0 certification, a security standard for PIN-enabled payment devices.

Following this announcement, the certification was issued by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) and validated by UL Transaction Security in the Netherlands, and it will enable NOVELPAY to deliver an optimised solution to European partners and merchants.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on PAX A77’s PCI PTS Version 7.0 certification

The PCI PTS 7.0 standard was developed to future-proof the global payments ecosystem by raising the bar for hardware and software security. With this certification, the A77 will ensure optimised protection for payment transactions, aiming to offer improved security architecture for both hardware and software, end-to-end encryption for online and offline PIN-based transactions, robust tamper detection and resistance for secure PIN entry, and full support for DUKPT and Master/Session key management with TDES and AES.

At the same time, this certification will enable acquirer-configurable UI prompts, as well as multi-form payment acceptance, including chip (ICC), magnetic stripe (MSR), contactless (CTLS), and third-party applications. This initiative also represents an important step for the payment industry, as the company will continue to focus on giving clients the possibility to stay ahead of security and compliance requirements with technology designed for development. Furthermore, the company will also enable partners and users to access the benefits of optimised payment hardware, but also from European-based technical expertise, regional regulatory insight, and improved deployment support.



