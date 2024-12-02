Raluca Constantinescu
09 Sep 2025 / 7 Min Read
Dr Ignacio Carballo, Head of Alternative Finance and Senior Consultant at Payments and Commerce Markets Intelligence (PCMI), analyses how stablecoins are rewriting global finance in the AI era.
For decades, money has moved on the same infrastructure: SWIFT, ACH, card networks. These systems are reliable, but slow, costly, and designed for a pre-digital era of commerce.
Today, new technologies are building a parallel infrastructure. Stablecoins – digital currencies pegged to fiat like the US dollar – and Agentic AI, a new class of autonomous artificial intelligence (AI), are creating a financial architecture that is faster, programmable, and global.
The financial world is now multi-rail. Understanding these rails shows why stablecoins are emerging as superior:
Stablecoins mark a shift from money as a static instrument to money as software, embedding logic, conditions, and automation into the transaction itself.
Source: PCMI
Stablecoins are no longer a fringe experiment – they’re now one of the fastest-growing segments in global finance. As of 2025, the total market capitalisation of stablecoins has surpassed USD 250 billion, backed by explosive growth: +46% from August 2023 to 2024, and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 76% between 2020 and 2024. In fact, in 2024, stablecoins processed over USD 27.6 trillion, surpassing Visa and Mastercard combined [6].
But what’s fuelling this surge isn’t just demand – it’s clarity. For years, regulatory uncertainty held back adoption. Now, that barrier is rapidly falling. Across major regions, governments are building clear frameworks that signal to markets: stablecoins are here to stay – and they’ll be governed like serious financial products.
Today, we’re seeing a global shift from ambiguity to alignment – with regulatory frameworks emerging that provide structure, guardrails, and legitimacy. The result? Stablecoins are shedding their ‘Wild West’ image and entering a phase of institutional maturity.
In Europe, the MiCA regulation sets a high standard: stablecoins must be fully backed 1:1 by liquid assets, offer clear redemption rights, and hold reserves with independent custodians. This is unlocking new levels of institutional engagement across the EU [7]. Meanwhile, across Asia and the Middle East, jurisdictions like Singapore [8], Hong Kong [9], and the UAE [10] are rolling out robust licencing regimes. Rather than waiting for global consensus, these financial hubs are positioning themselves as stablecoin-friendly environments, especially for cross-border use cases. And of course, the US GENIUS Act [11], proposing a federal framework for issuance and redemption – a major step toward harmonisation across states and agencies.
Despite some regional differences in how regulation is implemented, three global principles are emerging as the regulatory standard:
With greater regulatory clarity, new entrants are expected to join the market in large numbers. Now everyone needs a stablecoin strategy. As a consequence, with strong market pull and clear regulatory push, stablecoins are moving from the margins to the mainstream – no longer just faster money, but smarter, safer, and now fully entering the world of regulated finance.
Source: PCMI update from Messari's 2025 'State of Stablecoins' Report [12]
While much of the conversation around stablecoins has focused on B2C use cases – from faster remittances to borderless wallets and retail payments – the real inflection point lies in B2B finance. This is where stablecoins move from incremental improvements to systemic transformation.
At the heart of the challenge is a massive inefficiency: trapped liquidity. Global commerce today relies on legacy infrastructure where banks and fintechs must pre-fund nostro and vostro accounts around the world to facilitate payments. The result? An estimated USD 27 trillion in idle capital, earning nothing while waiting to move [13].
In today’s interest rate environment, that has a steep cost. With 5% yields, every USD 1 billion locked translates into USD 50 million in lost annual return. Even digital-native players aren't immune: Wise reports 1.26x monthly turnover, and Remitly 2.23x. In contrast, stablecoin-native platforms like MANSA are achieving 11x turnover, highlighting how removing prefunding dramatically improves capital velocity.
This isn’t just a financial inefficiency – it’s a strategic blind spot in a market worth over USD 150 trillion annually. Stablecoins offer a fundamentally different architecture:
In this context, as we explored in a recent report, financial institutions are not just adapting to stablecoins – they’re monetising them. Through a range of strategies, banks and PSPs are already unlocking new revenue streams: from transaction fees and FX spreads (lower than SWIFT but scalable) to regulated custody and premium wallet offerings. Platforms like Stripe charge 1.5% per stablecoin transaction, while JPM Coin now processes over USD 1 billion daily. Others are launching white-labelled treasury platforms, offering compliance-as-a-service, and even exploring tokenized deposit models.
But stablecoins aren't just creating new revenue streams – they’re laying the foundation for something much bigger. Beyond liquidity and cost savings, their real potential lies in programmability: the ability to embed logic directly into money. As we’ll explore next, this turns stablecoins from a financial product into a core component of a new digital financial architecture, especially when paired with the rise of autonomous, AI-powered systems.
While speed and cost-efficiency (and now regulatory certainty) have driven the adoption of stablecoins, programmability is their true superpower. It enables money to do more than move – it lets money think, respond, and act based on predefined rules. This transforms money from a passive medium of exchange into an active participant in commerce.
With programmable stablecoins, payments can be triggered automatically by specific conditions:
This is a profound shift. Where traditional money simply moves through systems, programmable money carries the system with it. Rules and logic that used to live in back-end infrastructure or legal contracts can now be written directly into the transaction itself – opening the door to fully automated financial workflows across trade, payroll, lending, and more.
And this programmability isn’t just useful – it’s becoming essential. As businesses face more complex, real-time operations and machine-to-machine interactions, programmable money offers the control, automation, and precision required to operate at digital speed.
This ability to embed logic directly into money reshapes how transactions happen – making processes automated, conditional, and self-executing. It’s already unlocking value in treasury, supply chains, and compliance. But programmability is more than an efficiency tool – it’s the foundation for a new kind of financial intelligence.
Because when programmable money meets autonomous decision-making, something bigger emerges: a financial system where money doesn’t just move – it thinks. This is where Agentic AI enters the picture.
The rise of Agentic AI – autonomous systems that can analyse, decide, and act – is creating a powerful demand for programmable, always-on money. These AI agents aren’t just tools; they’re becoming economic actors in their own right. And they need rails that move at machine speed.
Enter stablecoins. With 24/7 liquidity, instant settlement, and programmable logic, they’re uniquely suited to serve as the financial infrastructure for AI-driven commerce. We’re already seeing this convergence in action. In 2025, leading financial and tech players launched initiatives to bring Agentic AI and stablecoins together.
Source: PCMI
Together, this new model is forming, AI makes the decision, stablecoins execute the transaction, AI learns, adjusts, and optimises. It’s not just a faster version of traditional finance – it’s a new operating system for money. One where autonomous agents handle everything, from supply chain finance to dynamic pricing, expense management, and investment decisions – all in real time, across borders, and without manual intervention.
The convergence of programmable stablecoins and Agentic AI is reshaping the financial system – but even transformative technologies face headwinds. As this new architecture scales, several ‘yellow lights’ are flashing – not to stop the momentum, but to ensure it doesn’t outpace the systems that govern trust, safety, and stability.
In the financial architecture that’s emerging, stablecoins aren’t optional – they’re fuel. Programmable, liquid, and globally scalable, stablecoins are becoming the default settlement layer for digital finance. As money becomes code, and systems become autonomous, stablecoins are the rails that everything else will run on. We’re entering an era where finance operates at machine speed, and competitive advantage is defined not by size or incumbency, but by adaptability, intelligence, and infrastructure readiness.
From my perspective, this is a rare moment – a structural shift that opens new ground. Institutions that act early will define standards, capture new revenue streams, and help build the architecture others will depend on.
To lead in this programmable future, firms must focus on five imperatives:
Stablecoins won’t destroy traditional finance – but they will reshape it. They will unlock capital, streamline treasury, and enable entirely new models of programmable, intelligent commerce. Paired with Agentic AI, they form a dynamic infrastructure where decisions are made, executed, and optimised in real time. The firms that recognise this moment, lean in, and build accordingly will be the ones who won’t just survive the shift – they will lead it.
Ignacio Carballo, Head of Alternative Finance and Senior Consultant at PCMI, leads consulting engagements for the world’s most innovative institutions, helping them build a more inclusive and responsible financial system while maintaining a competitive edge in the market. Prior to joining PCMI, Ignacio spearheaded several research projects for private, public, and multilateral organisations. He is a professor at various universities in LATAM and serves as Director of the Center of Alternative Finance for Latin America at Universidad Católica Argentina, Business School.
PCMI is an advisory group focused on the global payments industry, with over 30 years of experience providing market intelligence to global corporations, having executed over 500 client engagements in the payments industry since 1991. PCMI performs custom strategic engagements, including market sizing, opportunity benchmarking, market entry, customer insights, and more, covering over 50 global markets in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.
[1] See PCMI-Mastercard ‘Small businesses, big opportunity: Unlocking SME potential in Latin America’s cross-border space’. Access here.
[2] See ‘PayPal World’ initiative as an example. Access here.
[3] A few notable examples of internationally connected real-time payment systems include UPI (India) & PayNow (Singapore) or the ASEAN Payment Connectivity initiative connecting Singapore’s PayNow, Thailand’s PromptPay, Malaysia’s DuitNow, Indonesia’s QRIS, Philippines’ InstaPay.
[4] See BIS ‘Project mBridge reached minimum viable product stage’. Access here.
[5] See BIS ‘Project Dunbar: international settlements using multi-CBDCs’. Access here.
[6] See ‘Visa Onchain Analytics Dashboard’. Access here.
[7] See ESMA ‘Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA)’. Access here.
[8] See MAS Stablecoin Regulatory Framework. Access here.
[9] See SFC Virtual Asset Regulatory Framework. Access here.
[10] See CBUAE Digital Assets regulation. Access here.
[11] See Congress.gov – Stablecoin Legislation. Access here.
[13] See Keyrock and Bitso Business ‘Stablecoin Payments The Trillion Dollar Opportunity’. Access here.
[Payments Unleashed] Video interview with Arved Matthiesen, PayPal
[Payments Unleashed] Video interview with Ron Shultz, ACI Worldwide
RTPs and A2A payments in Australia – where are we now? | Exclusive interview with Australian Payments Plus
[Payments Unleashed] Video interview with Erich Litch, ACI Worldwide
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright