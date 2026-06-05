Inga Karulaitytė, Attorney-at-Law, Partner, and Head of Banking, Finance & FinTech at ECOVIS ProventusLaw, discusses the case of Latvia, analysing its structured, MiCA-aligned regulatory framework.

The Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation has fundamentally reshaped the European digital asset landscape, replacing previously fragmented national regimes with a harmonised framework across the European Economic Area (EEA). This transition represents a structural shift in how crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) and fintech firms approach market entry, where regulatory predictability, supervisory maturity, operational readiness, and time-to-market considerations increasingly complement traditional jurisdictional factors.

Within this evolving regulatory environment, firms are reassessing established assumptions about licencing strategies in Europe. While larger financial centres continue to play a significant role in shaping the regulatory ecosystem, they are also characterised by increased application volumes, longer processing timelines, and, in certain cases, more complex administrative procedures. As a result, mid-sized EU jurisdictions are receiving growing attention as alternative entry points for regulated digital asset activity.

In this context, Latvia has emerged as one of the early jurisdictions to implement a structured MiCA-aligned regulatory framework. The scale of interest is measurable: Latvijas Banka currently has 15 companies in the active licencing stage and 29 in pre-licencing consultations — over 44 live projects simultaneously, with applicants from Poland, Spain, Germany, Turkey, Canada, and the UK. The country’s proactive legislative approach has enabled the establishment of a predictable environment for CASPs seeking access to the wider EEA market.

Latvia’s crypto regulatory model and supervisory architecture

A key feature of Latvia’s framework is the centralised supervisory model operated by Latvijas Banka, which serves as the single competent authority for MiCA authorisation and ongoing supervision. This integrated structure reduces institutional fragmentation and ensures consistency in regulatory interpretation across the licencing lifecycle.

The supervisory approach combines formal prudential oversight with structured pre-application engagement. This model reflects a broader regulatory trend in the EU towards increased interaction between regulators and applicants before formal submission, particularly in emerging and technology-driven sectors such as crypto-asset services.

In practice, this pre-licencing engagement framework is designed to improve the quality and completeness of applications submitted for authorisation. It allows applicants to identify potential gaps in governance structures, risk management frameworks, and operational models before entering the formal assessment phase.

The licencing process is generally structured into three phases:

The Consultation Stage involves non-binding engagement with the regulator, during which applicants may seek preliminary guidance on MiCA requirements. Communication in English is typically accepted at this stage, which reduces initial administrative friction for international applicants. The Pre-licencing Stage focuses on the review of draft documentation and business models. During this phase, key regulatory expectations are clarified, and potential deficiencies in compliance frameworks are identified and addressed before formal submission. The Official Licencing Stage is the formal administrative and substantive assessment phase, governed by statutory deadlines, including an initial completeness check, followed by a detailed qualitative review.

This structured approach increases procedural predictability and may reduce the likelihood of delays associated with incomplete or misaligned applications. However, outcomes remain dependent on the quality of preparation and the complexity of individual business models.

Latvia’s crypto capital structure and licencing framework

Latvia’s CASP framework is organised around a tiered licencing structure that aligns capital requirements with the nature and complexity of the services provided. This design allows firms to tailor their regulatory commitments in line with operational scope and strategic objectives.

Under the current regime, CASP authorisations are divided into three categories (Regulation EU 2023/1114):

Class 1 requires a minimum capital of EUR 50,000 and covers services such as crypto-asset advice, portfolio management, reception and transmission of orders, execution of orders, placing of crypto-assets, and transfer services.

Class 2 requires a minimum capital of EUR 125,000 and includes custody and administration of crypto-assets, as well as exchange services between crypto-assets and fiat currency or other crypto-assets.

Class 3 requires a minimum capital of EUR 150,000 and covers the operation of a crypto-asset trading platform.

From a market perspective, this tiered structure provides flexibility for firms at different stages of maturity. It enables early-stage entrants to operate within a defined regulatory perimeter, while maintaining a clear pathway to scaling operations as business complexity increases.

In addition to capital requirements, Latvia applies a relatively transparent cost structure within the EEA context. The application examination fee is set at EUR 2,500, while ongoing supervision is calculated at 0.6% of gross revenue, subject to a minimum annual fee of EUR 3,000. While competitive compared to several EU jurisdictions, overall cost efficiency should still be assessed in combination with operational substance requirements and long-term compliance obligations.

MiCA timelines and operational considerations

One of the key factors influencing jurisdiction selection in the context of MiCA is the predictability of regulatory timing. Latvia’s licencing process is governed by defined statutory deadlines, like a 25-working-day completeness assessment and a 40-working-day substantive evaluation.

In practice, the overall duration of the authorisation process varies, depending on the complexity of the application and the applicant’s level of preparedness. In well-structured cases, where pre-licencing engagement has been effectively utilised, the process from final submission to decision may typically range from 60 to 90 working days.

When considering preparatory phases, iterative regulator feedback, and documentation refinement, the full, end-to-end timeline generally extends to approximately three to six months. This should be understood as indicative rather than guaranteed, as regulatory timelines may be influenced by workload, sector complexity, and the quality of submitted materials.

For international firms operating under time-sensitive product and market entry strategies, this level of procedural clarity can be a relevant factor in jurisdictional assessment, even though it does not eliminate execution risk.

Latvia’s institutional credibility and anti-money laundering (AML) benchmarks

A critical component of operational substance in Latvia is strict compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) frameworks. The jurisdiction's reputational standing received significant institutional validation when a comprehensive MONEYVAL assessment rated Latvia’s AML control frameworks very highly compared to regional peers.

For institutional applicants, venture capital partners, and Tier-1 banking partners, this high level of compliance provides critical reputational assurance. It ensures that entities licenced by Latvijas Banka operate within a perimeter that mitigates systemic financial crime risk, thereby facilitating smoother corporate banking and fiat-channel onboarding across the wider European ecosystem.

Infrastructure and market functionality – how Latvia supports regulated crypto activity

Beyond regulatory authorisation, a jurisdiction’s effectiveness is also shaped by the underlying financial infrastructure available to licenced entities.

In this regard, Latvia provides several features that support the operational needs of fintech and digital asset firms. One key component is the Electronic Clearing System (EKS), which enables direct participation in SEPA payment processing for non-bank payment institutions. This reduces reliance on intermediary banking relationships and can improve operational efficiency for firms operating payment and crypto-fiat services. Additionally, Latvia offers real-time payee verification, which supports enhanced fraud prevention and reduces operational risks associated with cross-border transactions.

These infrastructure components contribute to a broader ecosystem that supports regulated digital financial activity, although their practical relevance may vary depending on the specific business model.

Case analysis: Backpack EU market entry

The practical execution of Latvia’s regulatory framework and the viability of its digital asset ecosystem can be illustrated by the recent authorisation of Trek Technologies SIA, which operates under the international brand Backpack EU. ECOVIS ProventusLaw acted as the legal advisor to Trek Technologies, specifically for the MiCA CASP licencing process, navigating the compliance standards and operational requirements set by Latvijas Banka.

Latvijas Banka’s evaluation resulted in a successful granting of a MiCA-compliant CASP licence. Alongside this crypto authorisation, the company holds a payment institution licence, which was secured independently to enable comprehensive fiat-to-crypto operations. This combination of authorisations enables Backpack EU to provide an uninterrupted suite of services across all 30 EEA states via the MiCA cross-border passporting regime, including the custody and administration of crypto-assets, crypto-to-fiat exchange, order execution on behalf of clients, and transfer services.

From a regulatory perspective, this precedent demonstrates that, while the MiCA framework demands rigorous institutional readiness, structured pre-licencing engagement with the regulator significantly mitigates execution risk for international platforms. It also highlights that robust internal control procedures, well-documented IT security frameworks, and a clear separation of regulated activities remain absolute prerequisites for successful market entry.

Strategic considerations and market context – why Latvia matters for MiCA

From a broader strategic perspective, Latvia's relevance in the MiCA landscape can be understood as part of a wider shift towards harmonised EU regulation, combined with differentiated national execution models.

The combination of central bank supervision, structured pre-licencing engagement, and clearly defined statutory timelines contributes to a regulatory environment that prioritises procedural transparency. However, as with all EU jurisdictions, firms must also consider practical constraints, including substance requirements, governance obligations, and ongoing compliance costs.

It is also important to note that Latvia operates within a competitive regional ecosystem that includes other Baltic and EU jurisdictions offering alternative approaches to fintech and crypto-asset regulation. Accordingly, jurisdiction selection decisions are increasingly multi-factorial, balancing regulatory efficiency, operational substance requirements, talent availability, and long-term scalability considerations.

A government-approved fintech strategy underpins Latvia's positioning in this competitive landscape. It sets a national target to increase the number of licenced fintech companies by one-third from 2025 — a policy commitment that translates into tangible regulatory resourcing and institutional support for incoming applicants.

As MiCA implementation continues across the EU, jurisdictions that can combine regulatory clarity with efficient supervisory execution are likely to remain relevant in the competition for fintech and crypto-asset licencing activity. Latvia represents one such jurisdiction, offering a structured and increasingly standardised pathway for firms seeking regulated access to the EEA market, while still requiring careful planning and robust operational readiness from applicants.

About the author

Inga Karulaitytė is an Attorney-at-Law, Partner, and Head of Banking and Finance & FinTech at ECOVIS ProventusLaw. With over 20 years of experience in financial services regulation, she is consistently ranked by Chambers and Partners FinTech, The Legal 500, and IFLR1000. She holds CAMS and certifications in Global Sanctions Risk Management and Corporate Governance (BICG).

About ECOVIS ProventusLaw

ECOVIS ProventusLaw is a top-tier business law firm with a presence across all three Baltic states – Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia – and part of the ECOVIS International network operating in more than 90 countries worldwide. The firm has successfully guided clients through more than 40 end-to-end fintech licensing processes, resulting in regulatory authorisations across the Baltics and the European Union.