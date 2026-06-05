Expert viewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Latvia: the strategic gateway for MiCA compliance – a business case analysis

ES

Estera Sava

05 Jun 2026 / 10 Min Read

Keywords:
cryptoMiCA regulationcrypto licensingregulationcrypto licence frameworkAML/CFTfinancial infrastructuremarket entryIT securityfintech
Countries:
Latvia

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