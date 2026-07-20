Binance co-CEO Richard Teng has said that the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation is producing an unintended outcome, with most users leaving the exchange moving their funds into self-custody rather than onto licensed competitors. Speaking at the Reuters NEXT Asia summit in Singapore, Teng cited internal data showing that 70% of funds withdrawn by affected EU customers went to self-hosted wallets, while only 30% moved to platforms licensed under the new framework.

Binance withdrew its MiCA bid before the July deadline

Binance stopped onboarding new EU customers on 1 July 2026, shortly after withdrawing its MiCA licence application in Greece in late June 2026. According to Teng, the approval process had been repeatedly delayed without explanation, prompting the company to withdraw rather than risk a rushed transition for its user base. The exit required existing customers to relocate their balances and coincided with the exchange's heaviest weekly outflows in more than three years, a pattern Teng pointed to as evidence for his argument. The episode comes as European authorities examine how MiCA is functioning in practice, including a custody review opened this week, with analysts noting that enforcement of the rules, rather than their text, will determine the framework's practical impact.

Teng warns self-custody carries the bigger risk

Teng, a former regulator, argued that pushing users toward self-hosted wallets runs counter to the consumer protection that MiCA was designed to provide. He noted that licensed exchanges apply anti-money-laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) checks that non-custodial wallets do not. 'Once it goes into a self-hosted wallet, the risks actually amplify. You don't have proper AML and KYC controls over those,' Teng said. He added that regulators stand to gain more oversight by licensing compliant firms than by pushing activity beyond their visibility. Binance has since been invited to apply for licences in other EU jurisdictions and says it remains committed to the region.

Supporters of self-custody interpret the same data differently, framing direct control of private keys as a way to remove counterparty risk exposed by previous exchange failures, rather than as a regulatory gap. Comparable arguments have been raised in the US, where providers of non-custodial wallet software have asked regulators to exempt such tools from rules designed for custodial platforms.

European regulators have already taken steps to track this kind of activity: the bloc's expanding crypto travel rule requires exchanges to collect data on transactions involving self-hosted wallets. Whether the current shift toward self-custody proves temporary, tied specifically to Binance's EU exit, or marks a more lasting trend will influence how regulators assess MiCA's early results, with forthcoming licensing decisions expected to provide the first substantive evidence.