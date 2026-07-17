JCB, an important Japanese card network, has announced a partnership with stablecoin issuer Circle to explore potential stablecoin use cases. The collaboration initially covers two areas: using stablecoins for JCB's internal treasury management and supporting stablecoins for retail payments.

Exploring treasury and retail applications

For treasury management, JCB plans to begin with a proof of concept focused on internal fund transfers using stablecoins. On the retail side, JCB has previously explored stablecoin payments through a separate collaboration with Resona Bank and Digital Garage, a major e-commerce payment provider in which JCB has previously invested. The partnership with Circle is intended to extend this work, including support for stablecoin payments made by international visitors to Japan.

Regulatory context for foreign stablecoins in Japan

Under current Japanese regulations, foreign stablecoins must be transacted through an Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider, a licence category that Digital Garage has applied for. Transactions involving foreign stablecoins in Japan are also subject to a cap of JPY 1 million, equivalent to approximately USD 6,164, per transaction.

Broader implications

The partnership reflects continued interest among established payment networks in exploring stablecoin infrastructure for both internal operations and consumer-facing payments, particularly in markets such as Japan, where regulatory frameworks for foreign stablecoins remain relatively defined but limited in transaction scope. As card networks and stablecoin issuers continue to explore collaboration in this area, developments in licensing and transaction limits are likely to shape how quickly stablecoin-based retail payments can scale for both domestic and international users in Japan.