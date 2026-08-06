NewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Wells Fargo to launch tokenised deposits for corporates

PA

Paula Albu

06 Aug 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
tokenised depositscorporate bankingblockchain settlementon-chain paymentscross-border payments
Countries:
World

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