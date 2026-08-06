Wells Fargo has announced the introduction of tokenised deposits, a blockchain-based representation of commercial bank money designed to allow corporate and commercial clients to move, programme, and settle funds continuously, without leaving the regulated and insured banking system. The programme is scheduled to launch this autumn with a limited US dollar to British pound exchange capability, before expanding to additional clients, countries, and currencies throughout 2027.

Capabilities for corporate and commercial clients

Wells Fargo's tokenised deposits solution will be integrated into the bank's existing offering, automatically routing payments through tokenised deposits when doing so can improve speed, timing, or flexibility. The capability is designed to allow clients to move funds between accounts, subsidiaries, or counterparties on a continuous basis, including weekends and holidays, without being limited by batch processing cutoffs or standard wire transfer windows.

The solution also includes programmability functionality, allowing clients to set conditional payments using Wells Fargo smart contracts that release funds based on predefined logic. According to Wells Fargo, tokenised deposits will carry the same regulatory protections and deposit insurance eligibility as the bank's existing deposit products.

Underlying technology

The tokenised deposits capability is built on Wells Fargo's proprietary blockchain platform, which the bank said can support in-house custodial wallets and inter-chain connectivity technology in future product developments.

Company commentary

A company official at Wells Fargo said tokenised deposits are intended to allow corporate and commercial clients to move money between accounts and across borders with greater speed and flexibility, building on the bank's existing banking infrastructure. The official said the launch represents a step in expanding payment options, including on-chain solutions, for corporate and commercial clients, without requiring changes to how those clients interact with the bank.

Rollout timeline

The tokenised deposits solution will be introduced in autumn 2026 for select participating corporate and commercial clients for US dollar to British pound transactions, with a broader rollout planned throughout 2027 to extend availability to all eligible clients and additional currencies.

Broader context

According to their data, Wells Fargo & Company reports approximately USD 2.3 trillion in assets and operates across four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. The launch reflects continued interest among large US banks in developing blockchain-based deposit infrastructure intended to support faster settlement for corporate clients while remaining within existing regulatory and deposit insurance frameworks.