Polymarket is discussing a new fundraising round that would push its valuation past USD 20 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. Bloomberg first reported on the discussions and the new valuation figure.

The talks emerge after Polymarket disclosed, in late June 2026, that its annualised revenue had surpassed USD 1 billion, a milestone reached following the May 2026 launch of its regulated US exchange. The platform had previously operated with a waitlist for US users from December 2025 before the exchange's official rollout.

According to data from Dune Analytics, the US exchange is now processing more than USD 100 million in notional volume per day, up from approximately USD 75 million at the end of May 2026. Polymarket's international platform records daily notional volume above USD 150 million, the same data shows. A new funding round, if completed, would be the first to close since the US exchange's formal launch.

Previous round backed by Intercontinental Exchange

The person familiar with the matter also confirmed that Polymarket closed a previous funding round in April 2026 at a valuation of USD 15 billion. The Information first reported on those talks that same month, though the company did not confirm the round's closure at the time. That round incorporated an additional USD 600 million direct cash investment from Intercontinental Exchange, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, which had been announced in March 2026, according to Bloomberg.

The renewed fundraising talks reflect broader momentum across the prediction markets sector, where platforms have continued to expand while remaining privately held. Kalshi, described as Polymarket's chief rival, closed a funding round in May 2026 that valued the company at USD 22 billion. The Financial Times reported in June 2026 that Kalshi was in discussions to raise further funds during the third quarter of 2026, targeting a valuation of USD 40 billion.

The parallel fundraising activity at both platforms underscores investor interest in prediction markets as a category, with regulatory clarity around US-based exchanges appearing to coincide with accelerated revenue and volume growth for at least one major operator in the space.