Robinhood, the US-based trading platform, has been added to the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) list of registered cryptoasset companies, allowing its UK arm to offer crypto services in the country.

The registration builds on Robinhood's existing FCA authorisation, which already satisfies the regulator's anti-money laundering (AML) requirements. The UK's AML regime for cryptoasset firms has been in effect since 2020 and currently includes more than 50 approved companies. These range from crypto-native businesses such as Ripple and Kraken to traditional finance institutions, including BlackRock and BNY, that have sought registration to offer digital asset services in the country.

Under the regime, companies must demonstrate compliance with AML and counter-terrorist financing rules before being permitted to provide cryptoasset services to UK customers. Registration under this framework has, until now, served as the primary route for crypto firms to operate legally in the country.

A new framework on the horizon

The timing of Robinhood's registration carries additional relevance given the upcoming introduction of a broader UK regulatory framework for cryptoassets. The authorisation process for the new regime is set to open at the end of September 2026 and close at the end of February 2027, ahead of the full regime coming into force in October.

Firms already registered under the FCA's existing AML-focused regime, such as Robinhood, may be better positioned when the new framework opens, having already completed a portion of the regulatory groundwork required. The shorter application window under the incoming regime means that prior registration could reduce the compliance burden for firms transitioning to the fuller regulatory structure.

Industry context

The UK has been working towards a more comprehensive cryptoasset regulatory framework as part of its broader digital finance strategy, distinguishing its approach from other jurisdictions, including the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation. Reports referenced in the source material indicate the UK has also moved to lower stablecoin capital buffer requirements relative to MiCA standards, a divergence that may influence how international crypto firms structure their UK operations.

For Robinhood, the registration provides a regulatory foothold in the UK cryptoasset market ahead of the transition to the new regime. As the broader framework takes shape, other firms currently operating under the existing AML-based registration system are likely to face similar timelines in preparing for the transition to full authorisation.