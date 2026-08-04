Western Union has partnered with Rain to launch Stablecard, a USDPT-backed Visa card enabling dollar holding and spending globally.

The product allows consumers to hold, move, and spend US dollar value across markets, combining Western Union's international remittance network with Rain's stablecoin infrastructure. Stablecard is aimed primarily at remittance receivers in markets with currency volatility, as well as everyday spenders seeking dollar-denominated balances.

Stablecard integrates a digital USDPT wallet with a Visa card within a single mobile app. USDPT is a US dollar stablecoin issued by Anchorage Digital Bank on the Solana blockchain, redeemable one-to-one for US dollars and backed by reserves.

Through the app, users can receive Western Union money transfers directly into a USDPT wallet, hold dollar-backed balances, and transfer funds to and from compatible digital asset wallets and exchanges. Balances held in USDPT can be spent through the linked Visa card at any merchant location accepting Visa, both online and in-store, or added to digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The rationale behind the launch centres on separating the storage and movement of digital dollars from their use at the point of sale. According to the companies, while stablecoin transfers have become easier over recent years, spending that value directly has remained a separate step; Stablecard is intended to close that gap by linking a stablecoin balance to Visa's acceptance network.

Market rollout and expansion plans

Stablecard is live in 37 markets at launch, including markets where local currency volatility has driven demand for dollar-denominated stablecoins. Western Union has stated an intention to expand coverage to more than 60 markets by the end of 2026. The application is available through the Apple App Store and Google Play in supported markets.

Devin McGranahan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Western Union, said Stablecard combines a dollar-backed digital asset with the company's global money movement network and Visa's acceptance footprint, giving consumers additional ways to hold value and spend across borders.

In addition, Farooq Malik, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Rain, said the product is intended to bring stablecoin efficiency to users without requiring familiarity with blockchain technology, with Rain's infrastructure providing compliance and operational support underlying both the wallet and the card.

The launch reflects a broader trend of remittance and payment providers integrating stablecoin infrastructure into consumer-facing products, following moves by other payment networks to explore dollar-backed digital assets as a complement to traditional cross-border transfer services. For Western Union, Stablecard extends its existing money transfer business into stablecoin-linked spending, positioning the company alongside other financial services providers experimenting with blockchain-based settlement and stablecoin issuance for retail use cases.