Tokenised asset platform Ondo Finance has been evaluating a potential acquisition valued at between USD 250 million and USD 500 million, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The US-based company is reportedly considering targets within the wealthtech subsector, among others, the source said, adding that Ondo has not yet appointed formal advisers for any transaction. In response to enquiries, an Ondo representative said the company regularly evaluates the market as part of normal business operations and is not currently in conversations with any party.

Founded in 2021 by former Goldman Sachs executives, Ondo Finance operates a tokenisation platform that brings traditional financial assets onchain, including tokenised US Treasuries and equities. The company has positioned itself among the larger providers of tokenised real-world assets, with more than USD 3.5 billion held across its products. Since its founding, Ondo has raised USD 24 million in venture funding, supplemented by a public token sale of around USD 10 million for its ONDO token, a funding profile the company has used to support its position in the tokenisation infrastructure segment relative to the scale of assets it manages.

Wider dealmaking trends in crypto

The potential move comes amid sustained merger and acquisition activity across the crypto sector in 2026, as traditional financial institutions and larger digital-asset firms pursue acquisitions to secure licences, technology, and distribution capabilities. According to data from Architect Partners, the sector recorded 89 transactions worth USD 3.2 billion in the first quarter of 2026, followed by USD 12.9 billion in disclosed deal value in the second quarter — the second-highest quarterly total on record.

Payments, stablecoins, custody, tokenisation, and institutional trading infrastructure have emerged as focus areas for acquirers seeking scale and broader product coverage. Recent examples include Keyrock's acquisition of BlockFills' trading and brokerage assets, Kraken parent Payward's USD 550 million purchase of derivatives exchange Bitnomial, and Bullish's USD 4.2 billion acquisition of investment platform Equiniti to build out tokenised securities infrastructure.

Market context

Should Ondo proceed with a transaction in the reported range, it would mark one of the larger moves by a tokenisation-focused firm into adjacent segments such as wealthtech, reflecting a broader pattern of consolidation as digital-asset companies seek to expand their infrastructure and product offerings through acquisition rather than organic build-out alone.