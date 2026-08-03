Circle has received a limited-purpose trust charter from the New York Department of Financial Services for a newly formed entity, Circle Internet Trust Company LLC.

The charter applies to a newly established entity, Circle Internet Trust Company LLC, operating under the name Circle New York Trust. The announcement extends a regulatory relationship between Circle and NYDFS that dates back over a decade.

Circle's engagement with NYDFS began in 2015, when the company became the first to receive a BitLicense from the regulator, a licence created specifically for firms engaged in virtual currency business activity in the state. The trust charter announced now represents a further stage in that relationship, granting Circle a distinct regulatory status within New York's financial services framework.

A limited-purpose trust charter allows a company to operate as a trust institution under NYDFS supervision, subject to requirements covering capital, custody, and operational standards. For Circle, the charter is intended to reinforce the regulatory foundation underpinning its stablecoin business, most notably USDC, which is issued and circulated across multiple blockchain networks.

Positioning USDC within a regulated framework

Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Circle, obtaining a New York trust charter had been a long-standing objective, given the degree of regulatory clarity associated with NYDFS oversight. The regulator is described by Circle as a reference point for digital asset regulation internationally, while New York is identified as the location of Circle's global headquarters.

The charter comes as stablecoins continue to draw regulatory attention across jurisdictions, with authorities in the US and elsewhere examining how dollar-denominated digital assets should be supervised, capitalised, and integrated into existing financial infrastructure. Circle has previously positioned USDC as a stablecoin designed to operate within such regulatory frameworks rather than outside them.

Implications for Circle's regulatory footprint

The trust charter adds to Circle's existing set of licences and regulatory approvals, which already includes the New York BitLicense obtained in 2015. In addition, through the process of operating Circle New York Trust as a chartered entity, the company gains a defined regulatory structure specifically tied to trust activities, separate from its money transmission and virtual currency licences.

For the wider stablecoin sector, the development illustrates how issuers are pursuing multiple, overlapping layers of state-level oversight in the US, alongside broader federal-level regulatory discussions concerning digital dollar instruments. Circle has framed the charter as consistent with its stated approach of aligning USDC's operational structure with established financial regulatory standards, as adoption of dollar-denominated stablecoins continues to expand across payments and financial market use cases.