Bison Bank has obtained a MiCA CASP licence, joining a group of thirty EU banking institutions currently permitted to offer crypto-asset services.

Bison Bank's CASP activity is being carried out through the merger of its fully owned subsidiary, Bison Digital Assets (BDA), into the bank itself. BDA had already been approved by the Bank of Portugal to provide crypto-asset services. With the new structure, Bison Bank has brought this activity into its core banking operations rather than running it through a separate entity.

Under the CASP licence, Bison Bank intends to offer institutional clients access to custody, exchange, and advisory services for crypto-assets, operating these under the bank's existing compliance and risk management framework. In addition, the bank has said the new structure is designed to combine banking-level regulatory oversight with crypto-asset market activity within a single regulated entity. The company is expected to also focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the requirements and laws of the industry.

Stablecoins and tokenisation

According to the announcement, the CASP framework also supports products already introduced by the bank, including the EUB and USB e-money tokens, described as stablecoins. Bison Bank has indicated that it plans to develop real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation solutions going forward, building on the CASP licence and the integration of BDA's activities.

Bison Bank provides private banking, depositary banking, corporate advisory, and digital asset services to individual and institutional clients. BDA remains the first Virtual Asset Service Provider licensed by the Bank of Portugal to be fully owned by a Portuguese bank.