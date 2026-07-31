NewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Onafriq partners with Privy on African stablecoin infrastructure

CP

Claudia Pincovski

31 Jul 2026 / 4 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershipstablecoincross-border paymentspaymentstreasury
Countries:
Africa

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