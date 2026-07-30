GoCardless has partnered with anvil to introduce automated payment collection for telecom operators and managed service providers (MSPs).

The partnership connects anvil's billing system directly to the GoCardless payment network, allowing telecom operators and MSPs to automate how they collect payments and manage customer accounts.

Under the new integration, payment set-up takes place at the first customer touchpoint, when an order is placed. Customers enter their bank details and authorise a Direct Debit mandate within an electronic contract. anvil then passes this information to GoCardless, which creates the customer record and mandate. This is intended to make the mandate ready for future payments without requiring separate re-entry of customer data into another portal, a step that has traditionally added friction and administrative work for telecom resellers and MSPs managing large customer bases.

Once a billing run is completed, users can submit a single request within anvil that both sends collection instructions to GoCardless and marks the corresponding invoices as paid. This removes the need to leave the anvil platform to complete the collection process.

In addition, GoCardless manages collection using Success+, its AI-based tool designed to automatically retry payments that initially fail. Where a payment cannot be collected, anvil is notified so that billing records can be updated. According to the companies, this is designed to give telecom operators and MSPs a real-time view of paid and outstanding invoices without manual tracking, feeding failed payments back into credit control processes for follow-up.

Industry context

The partnership addresses a recurring operational challenge for telecom resellers and MSPs, which typically manage complex, recurring billing cycles across large customer volumes. Reconciling failed payments and updating billing records manually has historically required significant back-office resource. Trough the process of linking contract signing directly to mandate creation and automating the collection and reconciliation cycle, the integration aims to reduce administrative overhead and shorten the time between billing and cash collection.

According to anvil, the integration extends its existing single-platform approach, which already combines sales, customer relationship management, operations, ticketing, billing and rating, to now include payment collection within the same system. Moreover, according to GoCardless, the partnership forms part of its broader strategy of embedding bank payment infrastructure into third-party billing and business management platforms used across specific verticals, rather than requiring operators to manage payments separately.

The companies have not disclosed the financial terms of the partnership or a timeline for wider rollout across anvil's customer base.