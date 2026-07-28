Coinbase has enabled Coinbase Business users to accept payments from AI agents through its x402 protocol.

The rollout is being framed by the US-based cryptocurrency exchange as an attempt to address gaps in what it describes as the AI agentic economy, covering payment acceptance for businesses, trading functionality for individual users, and integration tools for developers.

The core update allows Coinbase Business users to accept payments directly from AI agents using the x402 protocol, a payments standard developed and incubated by Coinbase. Through this integration, an agent can pay a business in USDC, a US dollar-pegged stablecoin, without requiring additional setup on the merchant side, as the process is powered by Coinbase Payments.

According to a company official, the update is intended to replicate, in an agent-to-business context, the established consumer retail model in which a shopper with a card and bank account transacts with a merchant operating a point-of-sale system linked to its own bank account. Furthermore, in the new setup, an agent can consult Coinbase's developer documentation, create its own wallet, and then complete purchases through what Coinbase describes as an agent-compatible checkout flow, while businesses make their inventory accessible for these transactions.

Trading tools for individual users

Alongside the business-facing update, Coinbase has also introduced features for individual users who deploy AI agents for trading and market research. A live order list now streams an agent's open and active orders in real time, displaying status, price, and size, allowing users to monitor agent activity as it occurs.

The exchange said this is intended to support agentic trading, in which an agent receives real-time market data and can act on specified conditions without further manual input. Users and customers will have the possibility to issue instructions in natural language, such as executing a purchase if an asset's price falls by a set percentage or selling once an existing order is filled. Coinbase said this capability draws on the same WebSocket market data infrastructure used by institutional trading desks, now made available through natural-language commands.

For developers, Coinbase Developer Platform has released a new x402 software development kit (SDK). The SDK is designed to let developers add x402 payment acceptance to an API, an MCP server, or a web service using three lines of code, according to the company.

The update reflects a broader industry trend in which payment providers are building infrastructure to support transactions initiated or executed by autonomous software agents rather than human users. Through the process of combining payment acceptance, trading automation, and developer tooling under a single protocol, Coinbase is positioning x402 as infrastructure that spans multiple parts of the agent-driven transaction chain, from merchant acceptance to individual trading execution and third-party integration.