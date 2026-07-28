MoonPay has partnered with Tempo to add USDC.e and PathUSD support and become a native onramp provider for Tempo Wallet.

The agreement gives Tempo Wallet users a direct route to fund their wallets with fiat currency through MoonPay Headless, while also expanding the range of stablecoins available across MoonPay's Ramps and Virtual Accounts products for the Tempo ecosystem.

Under the partnership, Tempo is integrating MoonPay Headless as a native onramp option within Tempo Wallet. This allows users to convert fiat currency into digital assets directly inside the wallet interface, without needing to leave the application to complete the transaction. The integration is designed to provide a fiat-to-crypto funding path for users interacting with the Tempo network.

Expanded asset support

Alongside the onramp integration, MoonPay is expanding the assets it supports across its Ramps and Virtual Accounts offerings to include USDC.e and PathUSD. This extends the options available to users for holding and settling value on Tempo, and is intended to give builders operating within the Tempo ecosystem a funding layer that can be accessed through both Ramps and Virtual Accounts.

MoonPay's Ramps product provides fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat conversion functionality, while Virtual Accounts allow businesses to receive and settle payments using traditional banking rails alongside stablecoin infrastructure. By combining the two with support for additional Tempo-based stablecoins, the partnership aims to simplify the process of moving between fiat and digital assets for both end users and businesses building on the network.

Nischay Upadhyayula, GTM at Tempo, said the integration is intended to give businesses building on Tempo a way to connect fiat and stablecoin payments, and to make it easier for them to fund wallets, move money, and settle payments on the network.

Availability and context

MoonPay's expanded support for Tempo, covering both the Ramps and Virtual Accounts products, is live now. The partnership positions MoonPay as an infrastructure provider within the Tempo ecosystem, supporting both consumer-facing wallet funding and business-facing settlement functions.

The integration reflects a broader trend in the stablecoin and payments sector, where onramp and settlement providers are increasingly embedding themselves directly within blockchain-based wallet and payment ecosystems, rather than operating solely as standalone conversion services. For Tempo, the addition of a fiat onramp and expanded stablecoin support is aimed at lowering the barriers for users and businesses to enter and transact within its network. For MoonPay, the partnership extends its footprint into a specific blockchain ecosystem, adding to the range of networks and assets it supports through its Ramps and Virtual Accounts infrastructure.