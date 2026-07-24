OpenPayd has joined Fireblocks Network for Payments, giving participants direct access to its global fiat infrastructure.

The integration connects more than 2.400 participants across the Fireblocks ecosystem to OpenPayd’s rail-agnostic infrastructure and built-in compliance capabilities, responding to what the companies describe as rising institutional demand for fiat on- and off-ramp services.

Direct access without separate integration

Fireblocks Network for Payments combines local payment rails, blockchain networks, and stablecoin systems with on/off-ramp, foreign exchange, and remittance functions. The network has settled over EUR 12.9 trillion in transaction volume and links exchanges, fintechs, banks, payment service providers, and liquidity partners. Through the Fireblocks Console or API, participants can now connect directly to OpenPayd’s fiat infrastructure without a separate integration process.

Businesses using the network can access GBP, EUR, and USD immediately, with up to 60 currencies available on request across more than 100 countries. OpenPayd states that this is intended to streamline payments, treasury operations, and reconciliation into a single workflow. In addition, the integration also incorporates Fireblocks’ security controls, including Travel Rule compliance and wallet verification, which the companies say allows businesses to move between fiat currencies and stablecoins within a regulated framework.

The integration follows a period of expansion for OpenPayd, which reports processing more than EUR 257.6 billion in annual transactions over the past twelve months. The company has also entered partnerships with LMAX Group, a cross-asset marketplace for foreign exchange and digital assets, and Archax, a digital asset exchange regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Michael Treacy, Director of Business Development and Marketing at OpenPayd, said the integration reflects continued institutional adoption of digital assets and is intended to widen access to the company’s financial infrastructure for businesses navigating fragmented global payment systems.

Richard Astle, VP of Business Development at Fireblocks, noted that US dollar-denominated stablecoins are increasingly used to move value into emerging markets, with many of these corridors originating in the UK and Europe. According to the representative, OpenPayd’s addition allows institutions to on- and off-ramp in GBP, EUR, and USD across the Fireblocks Network, reinforcing its role as infrastructure for institutional stablecoin liquidity and payments.

Market relevance

The move positions OpenPayd within a growing segment of infrastructure providers linking traditional fiat rails with blockchain-based settlement. As institutional interest in stablecoins continues to expand, integrations of this kind may reduce the operational complexity associated with connecting fiat and digital asset systems, particularly for cross-border payment flows involving UK and EU currencies.