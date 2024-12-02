Stablecoins are rapidly emerging as one of the most important developments in the digital payments and financial landscape. Initially created within the DeFi ecosystem, they are now moving toward broader financial adoption, attracting the attention of banks, fintech companies, payment providers, regulators, and global merchants.

The Global Stablecoins Report 2026 – From Hype to Utility: How Stablecoins Are Reshaping Payments for Banks, Merchants, PSPs, and Fintechs, explores how stablecoins are transforming the payments landscape and what this evolution means for the broader financial landscape.

As stablecoins move from experimentation towards real-world implementation, understanding their operational, regulatory, and strategic implications has become mandatory for organisations across the financial landscape.

Through expert contributions and industry analysis such as B2C2, CageChain Media Group, LLC, Cybrid, EY-Parthenon, Ingenico and WalletConnect, MetaComp, Neira Jones, OpenPayd, Persona, Rapyd, Societe Generale-FORGE, Triple-A, Unlimit, Volante Technologies, and Worldline, the report helps readers understand how stablecoins can influence global payments, cross-border commerce, and digital financial infrastructure.

What’s inside the report?

The Global Stablecoins Report 2026 is structured to provide readers with everything from stablecoin fundamentals to their practical and strategic applications for the payment industry.

Key topics covered:

Stablecoins fundamentals and market structure – definitions, issuance, infrastructure, and liquidity infrastructure.

Stablecoins in practice: enterprise and cross-border use cases – B2B payments, treasury transformation, and cross-border settlements.

Cross-chain and FX innovation – multi-chain flows and efficiency in global commerce.

Merchant acceptance and commerce – the challenges of integrating stablecoins into everyday payments and payouts.

Infrastructure and orchestration – bridging TradFi and Web3, including smarter routing, and Web2.5 approaches.

Compliance, AML and risk – governance risks, fraud prevention, and operational considerations.

From innovation to integration – strategic insights for adoption, operational planning, and collaboration across the payment ecosystem.

Acknowledgement

A special thank you goes to all our partners and collaborators for joining us on this journey and sharing their valuable expertise.

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Whether you are a financial institution exploring stablecoins integration, a merchant evaluating digital assets as a payment method, a payment provider assessing new infrastructure opportunities, a payment expert following industry developments, or simply curious about the evolution of digital assets, the Global Stablecoins Report 2026 provides the insights needed to navigate this rapidly evolving space.

Click on the ‘Download report’ button and get your free copy of the report now.