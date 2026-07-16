Every time a customer buys Bitcoin on Coinbase or trades crypto on Kraken, there's a good chance B2C2 is quietly working behind the scenes, providing the liquidity that makes the transaction possible. Yet despite moving billions of dollars every single day, the company remains almost entirely unknown outside institutional circles.

In the latest episode of Executive Conversations, host Dwayne Gefferie speaks with Cactus Raazi, CEO Americas at B2C2, about how the firm is positioning itself at the intersection of institutional crypto liquidity, stablecoin innovation, and the broader transformation of global payments.

Key topics covered in this episode

Why B2C2 stays invisible while serving as the execution backbone for over 40 exchanges globally

Why stablecoin adoption is driven by pragmatism, not blockchain enthusiasm

The stablecoin fragmentation explosion, and why companies want to own their own rails

How Penny solves fragmentation with instant, free conversion across ~18 stablecoins

Why corporate treasury could be the biggest stablecoin opportunity no one's pricing in

Why merchants won't need convincing to adopt stablecoins

As stablecoins move from niche experimentation to institutional infrastructure, the conversation between Dwayne Gefferie and Cactus Raazi points to a fundamental shift already underway: fragmentation isn't a problem to be solved once, it's a permanent feature of the stablecoin landscape, and the winners will be the ones who build the plumbing to make that fragmentation invisible to end users.

Watch the full episode of Executive Conversations with B2C2 for the complete discussion.

About Executive Conversations by The Paypers

Executive Conversations by The Paypers is a podcast series that brings together senior industry executives and leading voices in global payments and fintech for high-level discussions on the trends, tensions, and opportunities shaping the industry today.

Each episode is a genuine on-the-record exchange on relevant conversations with the people driving change in payments, fintech, and more. Hosted by Dwayne Gefferie, the series gives listeners direct access to the thinking of the executives and experts who are defining where the industry is headed next.