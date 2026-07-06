In this episode of Executive Conversations by The Paypers, host Dwayne Gefferie talks with Raagulan Pathy, founder of KAST, about what it takes to turn stablecoins into something people actually spend, not just trade.

Stablecoins moved over 30 trillion dollars last year, rivaling Visa on raw volume, yet everyday payments made up only a small fraction of that. Raagulan unpacks what's standing in the way of stablecoins becoming genuinely everyday money, what KAST does differently from others in the market, and where the value behind its yield and cashback offers comes from.

Spotify: Executive Conversations by The Paypers with KAST | Episode 3: Building the Rails for Everyday Stable…

Apple Podcasts: Executive Conversations by The Paypers with KAST | Episode 3: Building the Rails for Everyday Stable…

Key topics covered in the episode include:

What's standing in the way of stablecoins becoming genuinely everyday money

What KAST does differently from other crypto cards on the market

Where the value behind KAST's yield and cashback offers comes from

How everyday payments can grow beyond a small fraction of total stablecoin volume

What it takes to build stablecoin spending that people trust and use daily

Watch the full conversation to hear a founder's perspective on turning stablecoins into money people actually use.

About Executive Conversations by The Paypers

Executive Conversations by The Paypers is a podcast series that brings together senior industry executives and leading voices in global payments and fintech for high-level discussions on the trends, tensions, and opportunities shaping the industry today.

Each episode is a genuine on-the-record exchange on relevant conversations with the people driving change in payments, fintech, and more. Hosted by Dwayne Gefferie, the series gives listeners direct access to the thinking of the executives and experts who are defining where the industry is headed next.