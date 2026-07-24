Ramp has launched AI Token Spend Management, a tool designed to help finance teams track, optimise, and control spending on AI tokens and subscriptions across providers including Anthropic, OpenAI, Cursor, and Gemini.

Addressing a gap in AI spend visibility

According to Ramp, spending on AI tokens has become one of the faster-growing categories of business expenditure, though finance teams have had limited visibility into how this spend is allocated. Since June 2025, AI token spend across Ramp customers has increased by 20.7 times. Unlike seat-based software subscriptions, token-based spend scales directly with usage, can increase quickly across teams, and is often distributed across separate provider dashboards and invoices that can be difficult for finance teams to interpret and reconcile.

Product capabilities

AI Token Spend Management is designed to give finance teams visibility and control across three areas of AI spend. The tool consolidates AI provider connections, including Anthropic, OpenAI, Cursor, and Gemini, into a single dashboard, allowing spend to be broken down by provider, team, individual, project, or API key. It also provides weekly briefings intended to explain spending trends and identify potential savings opportunities. Finance teams can additionally set spending limits by team, project, or API key, and receive anomaly alerts for sudden spikes in usage, with the aim of notifying stakeholders before spend exceeds expected levels.

Adoption and reported outcomes

According to Ramp, thousands of businesses have already connected their AI provider accounts to the platform. The company said one in three businesses using the tool identified opportunities to shift certain workloads from higher-cost frontier models to more efficient models performing comparable tasks.

A company official at AngelList said a weekly briefing helped surface an issue related to prompt caching that had not previously been visible to the finance team, which was then routed to engineering and resolved the same day, addressing a reported monthly cost of USD 10,000. A company official at Opendoor said the tool is intended to give stakeholders timely financial information across multiple AI providers, broken down by user, model, and team, without adding reporting burden to the finance function.

Company commentary

A company official at Ramp said managing AI spend involves more than controlling costs, describing the goal of the product as helping businesses understand where to invest next while maintaining confidence that spending will not increase unexpectedly.

Availability

AI Token Spend Management is available at no cost to get started, for both existing Ramp customers and non-customers.