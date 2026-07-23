Kbank has signed a memorandum of understanding with BPMG and HashKey Group to develop stablecoin-based cross-border remittance services.

Under the partnership, the three companies plan to connect a blockchain-based remittance model already developed by Kbank and BPMG with HashKey's network, initially targeting users in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. The companies have stated a longer-term objective of extending the arrangement into a wider remittance network spanning Asia.

In addition, beyond remittances, the parties will cooperate on digital asset custody, conversion and settlement technologies, and will explore additional business models built around digital assets.

Compliance groundwork precedes commercial rollout

Before pursuing regulatory approval or any commercial launch, the three companies intend to establish internal controls addressing KYC procedures and AML requirements. Kbank said blockchain-based infrastructure has the potential to improve the transparency and cost efficiency of overseas remittance transactions, though no specific performance metrics or timelines for regulatory submission were disclosed.

The HashKey and BPMG agreement extends a series of international partnerships Kbank has pursued this year. Earlier in 2026, the bank signed separate agreements with UAE-based Changer.ae, Thailand's Kasikornbank, and blockchain company Ripple. Kbank has indicated it intends to develop service models through proof-of-concept projects with each partner before gradually expanding them into overseas markets, suggesting the HashKey and BPMG collaboration will likely follow a similar phased approach rather than move directly to full commercial deployment.

A Kbank official said the agreement expands the bank's network into Hong Kong, following its earlier partnerships in the UAE and Thailand, and indicated the bank would continue broadening cooperation with financial and blockchain companies in other markets.

Industry context

The initiative reflects a wider trend among banks and payment providers exploring stablecoins as a settlement layer for cross-border transfers, an area that has drawn increasing attention amid regulatory developments around digital assets in multiple Asian markets.

Moreover, for an internet-only bank such as Kbank, partnerships with blockchain infrastructure providers and regional digital asset firms offer a route to expanding remittance capabilities without building custody or settlement infrastructure independently. The emphasis placed on KYC and AML controls ahead of any launch also signals an approach oriented toward regulatory alignment rather than rapid market entry.