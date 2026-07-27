Zero Hash and Marqeta have announced a partnership to enable stablecoin spending across global card networks.

According to the official press release, the partnership is intended to let Marqeta's customers embed stablecoin payments into new and existing financial products without altering their core systems or taking on additional regulatory obligations.

The partnership follows continued growth in stablecoin adoption across financial services. In February 2026, stablecoin monthly transaction volume reached USD 7.2 trillion, surpassing the US ACH network, which recorded USD 6.8 trillion, for the first time. On its own platform, Zero Hash reported that transaction volume grew by 690% year-on-year in 2025, while transaction frequency increased by 208%, reflecting wider use of stablecoins within financial workflows. The company currently supports instant global payouts for platforms including Gusto and Worldpay, and provides real-time account funding for Interactive Brokers, Kalshi, and tastytrade, among others.

Extending Marqeta's card issuing platform

Marqeta has previously worked with crypto-focused companies, powering debit card programmes in the US and Europe that allow users to spend fiat currency drawn from crypto holdings and earn rewards in crypto. The partnership with Zero Hash is intended to extend this capability so that both crypto-native and non-crypto companies can make use of stablecoins through Marqeta's card issuing infrastructure.

Under the arrangement, users will be able to spend digital dollar balances at tens of millions of merchants worldwide using a standard payment card, with merchants continuing to receive payment in fiat currency as with any other card transaction. Zero Hash will provide the infrastructure for custody, compliance, and liquidity related to the custody and movement of onchain money, while Marqeta will manage card issuance, acceptance, and relationships with banks and card networks. At the same time, according to the companies, the integration is intended to give platforms a faster route to enabling stablecoin spending, supported by real-time settlement and improved capital efficiency.

Anthony Peculic, interim chief product officer at Marqeta, said the integration with Zero Hash would allow the company's customers to deliver multinational and stablecoin-backed card programmes designed to meet compliance requirements while operating at a global scale. Edward Woodford, founder and chief executive officer of Zero Hash, said compatibility between stablecoins and traditional payment networks was intended to make onchain money usable within everyday payments, while creating opportunities for traditional businesses through stablecoin-backed cards.