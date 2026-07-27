China has completed its first cross-border digital yuan payment to Singapore, involving ICBC, ICBC Singapore, and W Company.

The transaction was carried out through China's Digital Currency Express (CBETS) platform and covered import shipping fees of approximately ten million yuan (CNY), which were transferred to Singapore on the same day. The payment forms part of broader efforts in China to extend the use of the digital yuan, also known as e-CNY, in cross-border trade settlement.

The transaction was completed on behalf of W Company, described as a subsidiary of a centrally owned trading platform that regularly imports iron ore and pays overseas shipping charges. It was carried out through a joint effort between the Shanghai branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and ICBC Singapore, and represents the first digital yuan cross-border payment recorded between China and Singapore.

According to the source, the digital payment method differs from traditional international transfer channels by offering a more direct route for settlement, shortening transaction times, and reducing exchange costs. In this case, the funds covering shipping fees were transferred to Singapore on the same day the payment was initiated, rather than following the multi-day settlement cycles typically associated with correspondent banking arrangements for cross-border trade payments.

Expansion of digital yuan infrastructure

The report frames the transaction as part of a wider effort to strengthen the payment infrastructure supporting the digital yuan. The Digital Currency Express platform was developed under the guidance of the People's Bank of China's Digital Currency Research Institute and was restructured in 2026. Moreover, the platform is designed to support both centralised and blockchain-based systems, which the source states makes it compatible with existing international payment infrastructure.

The platform also allows foreign financial institutions to connect via an access point in Hong Kong, referred to as 'One Point of Access'. This connectivity mechanism is intended to enable overseas banks to link into the digital yuan payment network without requiring a separate direct integration with Chinese domestic systems.

Relevance for trade settlement

The transaction underscores continued efforts by Chinese authorities to position the digital yuan as a settlement option for cross-border trade, particularly for transactions involving commodity imports such as iron ore. Through the process of routing shipping-fee payments through CBETS rather than conventional correspondent banking channels, the parties involved were able to complete settlement on the same day, according to the source. Further details on the volume of digital yuan cross-border transactions processed since the CBETS platform's 2026 restructuring were not provided in the original report.