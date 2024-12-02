Why this report?

Since the beginning of 2025, The Paypers has embarked on a journey to provide both theoretical and practical insights into Web 3 payments. Our goal has been to educate traditional payment players about Web 3, building their confidence in engaging with this space, while also introducing Web 3 innovators to the realities of traditional payment systems.

We’ve achieved this through a series of articles, video interviews, webinars, and now, the Web 3 Payment Acceptance Report 2025 - Key Insights for Banks, Merchants, and PSPs. The report highlights the current landscape of Web 3 payments, including their rapid growth, high adoption rates, and underlying drivers. It also explores key players in the field, regulatory advancements, the role of AI in crypto and blockchain, and more.

The context

According to Triple-A, global crypto ownership surged to 560 million users in 2024, creating vast opportunities for both merchants and consumers. Research from Cryptorefills found that 80% of crypto shoppers now prefer stablecoins over volatile assets like Bitcoin or Ether. BVNK processed USD 12 billion in annualised stablecoin payment volume, while the global stablecoin market cap exceeded USD 200 billion in early 2025.

Traditional players are also stepping in, SG-FORGE accelerated the rollout of its EUR CoinVertible stablecoin in 2024.

Overall, blockchain and digital assets are reshaping the financial system’s infrastructure, offering improved automation, faster settlement, better services, and lower transaction costs.

What to expect from the report

Key themes explored include:

From Legacy Systems to Decentralised Frontiers: Redefining Payment Ecosystems for the Modern Era – The report dedicates several pages to explaining what TradFi is, its current role in the payments industry, and how it is poised for reinvention and modernisation.

The Evolution of Digital Ledgers: from Siloes to Seamless Interconnectivity – Growing demand for cross-chain applications and unified user experiences highlights the urgent need for standardised cross-chain communication protocols.

From Crypto-Remote to Crypto-Inside: How PSPs are Adopting Stablecoins – In 2022, many in the payments industry saw stablecoins as a distant possibility. Fast forward to 2024, many PSPs start as ‘Crypto-Remote’ to move quickly, but as they gain experience and build internal capabilities, they transition to ‘Crypto-Inside’, owning the customer journey, leveraging licenses, and capturing margin.

How to Integrate Crypto Payments into Your Business – While integrating digital currencies can be complex, doing so expands reach, boosts revenue, and keeps businesses competitive in a fast-evolving landscape.

Ushering in the Future of Crypto Payments with Stablecoins – Anchored in trust, security, and regulatory compliance, stablecoins are redefining how money moves and enabling a more inclusive, efficient financial future.

Tokenization of Assets: New Payment Opportunities – Tokenization is unlocking new payment use cases and reshaping how financial institutions engage with digital assets.

Navigating the Future of Digital Asset Regulation – In the EU, a harmonised framework like MiCA enables crypto firms to scale across all 27 member states. MiCA marks a major step toward regulatory clarity, but its implementation will be a marathon, not a sprint.

Exclusive in-house research: the Web 3 ecosystem landscape

The Web 3 Payment Acceptance Report 2025 – Key Insights for Banks, Merchants, and PSPs includes exclusive research from The Paypers, featuring a detailed infographic that maps out the key players in the Web 3 payment ecosystem based on their capabilities.

This comprehensive map serves as a valuable resource for anyone looking to explore services and products within the Web 3 space.

Top industry collaborators

The Web 3 Payment Acceptance Report 2025 – Key Insights for Banks, Merchants, and PSPs features expert insights and real-world examples from leading companies such as Avail, BVNK, Circle, Cryptorefills, Crystal Intelligence, Fireblocks, INNOPAY, Ripple, SG-FORGE, Triple-A, and industry expert Neira Jones.

Acknowledgment

We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our contributors and key media partners, Money Motion and UN:BLOCK 2025. Stay updated with the latest insights in Web 3 by downloading your free copy of the report.