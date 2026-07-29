Emirates launches Crypto.com Pay for flight bookings

Emirates has launched Crypto.com Pay, enabling customers to pay for flight bookings via its app and website.

Transactions are processed in compliance with UAE regulatory standards, and the service is available to eligible UAE residents for bookings priced and settled in Emirati Dirham (AED).

The launch follows a memorandum of understanding signed between Emirates and Crypto.com in July 2025, under which the two companies agreed to explore integrating Crypto.com Pay into the airline's digital payment systems. The move from agreement to implementation took under a year, according to the companies.

The integration is powered by Crypto.com's Dubai entity, which has been granted a Stored Value Facilities (SVF) licence by the Central Bank of the UAE. According to the companies, this makes the entity the first Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) to hold such a licence, with the service operating within the scope of the SVF framework.

How the payment process works

At checkout, Crypto.com Pay appears as an option for bookings made through emirates.com and the Emirates App. Customers booking via the app are redirected to the Crypto.com app to complete payment from their wallet, then returned to the Emirates App to receive their booking confirmation and e-ticket. Customers booking on the website are directed to scan a QR code displayed at the payment step and approve the transaction through the Crypto.com app, after which the confirmation and e-ticket are issued on screen.

Company officials described the launch as reflecting changing payment preferences among younger, digitally-oriented travellers who manage finances and plan journeys primarily through mobile devices. Eric Anziani, President and Chief Operating Officer, Crypto.com, noted that the partnership extends the reach of its Pay feature, which is designed for integration with merchant platforms.

Wider policy context

The launch aligns with the Dubai Cashless Strategy, part of the D33 Economic Agenda, which targets 90% of financial transactions across Dubai's government and private sectors being conducted digitally by the end of 2026. It also follows Emirates' partnership with Dubai Finance, signed in 2025, aimed at advancing digital payments, as well as a separate agreement between Crypto.com and Dubai Finance to accept digital payments for government services.

Furthermore, the rollout adds to a series of initiatives connecting cryptocurrency-based payment infrastructure with the UAE's travel and government services sectors, reflecting continued regulatory engagement with digital asset providers in the country.