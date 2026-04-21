Iulia Musat
21 Apr 2026 / 5 Min Read
Payward to acquire Bitnomial to build CFTC-licensed US derivatives platform
American Express acquires agentic expense management company Hypercard
CAB Payments board to back StoneX's increased GBP 287 million proposal
Konfir becomes part of Experian's verifications business
Bitget Wallet integrates Polymarket to bring prediction market trading to its users
Qivalis selects Fireblocks for MiCAR-compliant euro stablecoin
French finance minister requires more euro stablecoins to counter US dominance
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