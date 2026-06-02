Checkout.com and Coinbase have partnered to enable stablecoin payment acceptance across Checkout.com's network of enterprise merchants.

The integration allows consumers to pay using USDC or USDT, while merchants continue to settle in USD through Checkout.com's existing payment infrastructure, requiring no separate crypto integration on the merchant side.

The partnership connects Coinbase's regulated payments infrastructure directly to Checkout.com's platform, extending stablecoin acceptance as an additional payment option alongside cards, bank transfers, and digital wallets to a network of more than 1,000 enterprise customers.

Stablecoin volumes signal shifting payment patterns

The announcement comes against a backdrop of growing stablecoin usage in commerce. According to the official press release, stablecoin transaction volume reached USD 10.2 trillion over the 12 months preceding the launch, representing a 63% increase year over year. This growth reflects broader adoption of stablecoins as a payment instrument, particularly in markets where card penetration is uneven or where local currency volatility has driven consumers towards dollar-denominated digital assets.

For enterprise merchants, enabling stablecoin acceptance has historically required rebuilding or supplementing core payments infrastructure, a significant operational undertaking. The Checkout.com and Coinbase integration is designed to remove that barrier by embedding stablecoin acceptance directly within an existing merchant platform, accessible through Checkout.com's current APIs.

Infrastructure and regulatory positioning

Coinbase Payments provides the buyer- and merchant-facing payments product experience through its acceptance APIs. Coinbase is positioned in the source material as a regulated operator, a distinction that carries increasing weight as institutional and enterprise demand for compliant crypto payment rails grows.

Checkout.com, for its part, serves a large-scale enterprise merchant base spanning global digital commerce. Through the process of incorporating stablecoin acceptance into its existing platform rather than requiring a separate implementation, the integration lowers the activation threshold for merchants exploring stablecoin payment options without committing to a full infrastructure overhaul.

The move reflects a broader pattern in the payments industry, where established payment service providers are incorporating stablecoin and digital asset capabilities through partnerships with regulated crypto infrastructure providers, rather than building independently.

Stablecoin acceptance is currently available to eligible merchants within Checkout.com's network, effective from the date of the announcement.