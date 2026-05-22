Stablecoins in 2026: from experimentation to enterprise adoption

Stablecoins are reshaping balance sheets. EY-Parthenon’s Prashant Kher explains how cost savings and regulatory clarity are driving this global shift.

2025 marked the year that stablecoins moved from experimentation into early-stage enterprise adoption. Once viewed as a niche innovation tied to crypto markets, they are increasingly seen by financial institutions and corporates as practical tools for payments, treasury management, and liquidity optimisation. This shift is driven by measurable cost savings, faster settlement, and greater regulatory clarity. As a result, stablecoins are beginning to reshape how money moves across borders and balance sheets.

While adoption remains limited in absolute terms, momentum is building, and the strategic implications for banks, merchants, and payment service providers (PSPs) are becoming clearer.

Adoption accelerates from a low base

Entering 2026, awareness of stablecoins among enterprises is nearly universal, yet active usage remains modest. According to a recent EY-Parthenon survey on stablecoins, only a minority of financial institutions and corporates currently use stablecoins in production, but more than half of non-users expect to begin within the next six to twelve months, signalling a potential inflection point.

Importantly, this interest is not speculative. Instead, it reflects growing confidence that stablecoins can solve concrete operational challenges in payments and treasury functions. Early adopters are demonstrating tangible benefits, reducing perceived risk for the next wave of institutions. Stablecoins are no longer theoretical; rather, they are increasingly embedded in transformation roadmaps.

Cost savings and speed anchor the value proposition

Two benefits dominate the stablecoin adoption narrative: cost reduction and settlement speed. Among organisations already using stablecoins, 41% report cost savings of 10% or more compared with traditional payment methods. These savings are most pronounced in cross-border B2B transactions, where correspondent banking fees, FX spreads, and reconciliation costs are highest.

Speed is equally compelling. Stablecoins enable near real-time, 24/7 settlement, removing reliance on banking cutoffs and multi-day cycles. For corporates with global supply chains, this can improve working capital efficiency and reduce trapped liquidity. For financial institutions, faster settlement supports new service models tied to real-time payments, liquidity provision, and treasury optimisation. These advantages are increasingly seen as structural rather than incremental.

Cross-border payments lead enterprise use cases

To date, stablecoin adoption has been concentrated in cross-border use cases. Paying overseas suppliers, accepting international B2B payments, and managing cross-border treasury flows account for most current and planned deployments. This focus reflects persistent inefficiencies in the global cross-border payments ecosystem, where cost, delay, and opacity remain entrenched.

Stablecoins offer a credible alternative by combining blockchain-based settlement with price stability anchored to fiat currencies such as the US dollar and euro. While consumer-facing use cases are gaining interest, enterprise adoption in 2026 remains centred on back-office and treasury operations, where return on investment (ROI) is clearer and operational risk can be more tightly controlled.

Regulatory clarity shifts sentiment from caution to action

Regulatory uncertainty has long been the biggest barrier to stablecoin adoption, but that dynamic is changing. Clearer frameworks in key markets, particularly the United States, have materially improved institutional confidence. By 2026, regulation is increasingly viewed as an enabler, especially for bank-issued or bank-distributed stablecoins that meet defined reserve, compliance, and governance standards.

This shift is pivotal. Stablecoins are no longer seen as operating outside the regulated financial system. Instead, they are increasingly treated as regulated financial instruments that can be integrated into existing risk management, compliance, and accounting frameworks. While regional fragmentation persists, the overall direction is toward greater clarity.

Financial institutions reposition across the value chain

For banks and PSPs, 2026 is a year of strategic positioning. The question is no longer whether to engage with stablecoins, but where to play. Most institutions are prioritising infrastructure roles such as on- and off-ramps, wallets, custody, and API connectivity, rather than immediately issuing their own stablecoins.

Partnerships are central to this approach. Many institutions are adopting hybrid models that combine in-house capabilities with third-party technology. At the same time, banks are increasingly aware of disintermediation risk. As corporates transact directly on blockchain rails, traditional treasury and payments revenue may come under pressure, making stablecoin enablement both a growth opportunity and a defensive strategy.

Corporates prioritise integration, trust, and simplicity

Despite rising interest, most corporates do not want to manage stablecoins independently. By 2026, a clear preference has emerged for accessing stablecoin capabilities through existing banking relationships, with 81% of respondents saying this is critical or important. Trust, regulatory alignment, and seamless integration with enterprise resource planning (ERP) and treasury systems remain decisive adoption factors.

Corporates consistently prioritise interoperability over novelty. Solutions embedded into existing workflows are far more likely to scale than standalone wallets or parallel processes, reinforcing the role of banks and PSPs as orchestrators as payment rails evolve.

Stablecoins move toward mainstream infrastructure

By 2026, stablecoins are no longer fringe instruments, but they are not yet ubiquitous. Adoption remains uneven, concentrated among large, globally active organisations, and forward-leaning financial institutions. Nevertheless, expectations for long-term impact are significant, with industry participants anticipating that stablecoins will account for a meaningful share of global and cross-border payments over the coming decade.

As infrastructure matures, regulation stabilises, and integration deepens, stablecoins are poised to become a core component of modern payment architecture. Those who define their role early will be best positioned as stablecoins move from innovation to institution.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Ernst & Young LLP or other members of the global EY organisation.

This editorial is part of the Global Stablecoins Report 2026. Explore how stablecoins are moving from hype to utility for banks, merchants, and fintechs.

About the author

Prashant is a managing director in the EY-Parthenon Financial Services Strategy team. He advises global banks, capital markets firms, asset managers, wealth managers, private equity firms, fintechs, and crypto natives across the globe on all things related to growth. He is the EY-Parthenon Digital Assets Leader and leads go-to-market efforts on innovative and disruptive topics impacting financial services, including digital assets, crypto, blockchain, tokenization, stablecoins, generative AI (GenAI), embedded finance, platforms, fintech, and more.

About EY

EY is a global professional services organisation that exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people, and society, and build trust in the capital markets. EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy, and transactions. Fuelled by sector insights, a globally connected, multidisciplinary network, and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.