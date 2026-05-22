Tempo has integrated Morpho's DeFi lending marketplace to extend its stablecoin payments chain into borrowing and yield products.

The integration brings Morpho's platform onto the Tempo network, enabling fintechs and enterprises building on the chain to access borrowing facilities and yield products for idle stablecoin balances directly onchain. Until now, Tempo had positioned itself primarily as infrastructure for stablecoin transfers, foreign exchange, and settlement.

Expanding the financial stack

Morpho operates a modular lending architecture in which market curators define risk parameters and asset configurations for individual pools. On Tempo, curated markets will be offered by risk management firms Gauntlet and Sentora, while oracle provider RedStone will supply price feeds for stablecoins, bitcoin-backed assets, and tokenised real-world assets used across the lending markets.

In addition, the arrangement allows payment providers and other companies on the network to deploy idle stablecoin holdings into lending markets to generate yield without transferring assets off-chain. According to a company representative, demand is growing among enterprises seeking to integrate decentralised finance capabilities into payments products.

The move reflects a broader pattern among payments-focused blockchain projects seeking to position themselves as full-stack financial platforms rather than single-purpose rails. Tempo sits alongside a cohort of institution-oriented blockchains, including Circle's Arc and Canton Network, which counts Nasdaq and Goldman Sachs among its backers.

According to CoinDesk, Tempo reportedly raised USD 500 million in 2025 at a USD 5 billion valuation. The chain went live in March 2026 with integrations from a range of global companies, including Visa, Mastercard, Revolut, Shopify, Klarna, and UBS. The addition of lending and yield functionality via Morpho marks a material step in broadening the platform's utility for enterprise clients operating in the stablecoin ecosystem.