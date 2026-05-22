Blockchain.com files confidentially for US IPO

Blockchain.com has filed confidentially for an initial public offering in the US amid signs of a partial recovery in crypto markets.

According to Reuters, the confidential filing triggers a regulatory review process that typically takes a minimum of two to three months to complete. During this window, the company retains the option to proceed with a public listing once market conditions are deemed favourable. The timing and structure of any eventual offering have not been disclosed.

Crypto IPO pipeline builds amid regulatory progress

Blockchain.com is not alone in moving towards public markets. In November 2025, crypto asset manager Grayscale Investments made its IPO filing public, while crypto exchange Kraken announced a confidential filing for a New York listing in the same month. Neither company has since moved forward with an offering.

The broader context has weighed on such plans. Crypto markets came under sustained pressure following a record crash in October 2025, with a risk-averse investor climate slowing the pace of new listings across the sector. Bitcoin, the reference asset for the wider market, remains approximately 12% lower year to date, despite recovering around 20% over the past three months.

A shift in the regulatory landscape may now be providing some relief. A US Senate committee advanced long-awaited cryptocurrency legislation in May 2026, marking a significant step towards establishing a formal federal framework for digital assets, a development that has contributed to an incremental improvement in market sentiment.

The regulatory progress is notable for companies considering public listings, as institutional investors and underwriters have historically cited the absence of clear rules as a deterrent to broader participation in crypto-related equities.

Blockchain.com operates as a crypto brokerage, providing users with access to digital asset trading and related services. The company has not disclosed financial details, valuation targets, or the identity of underwriters in connection with the confidential filing.