Zerohash Europe has obtained an EMI licence from De Nederlandsche Bank, unlocking stablecoin and e-money services across the EEA.

The company had previously secured its MiCAR licence in October 2025 from the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). MiCAR, which enters full effect in July 2026, establishes EU-wide requirements for crypto-asset activities, including token custody, issuance, and trading. A MiCAR licence functions as a regulatory passport, allowing crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) to operate across the European Economic Area without requiring separate national authorisations.

Regulatory backdrop: why EMI status matters for stablecoin operators

The addition of an EMI licence reflects a regulatory clarification that has widened compliance obligations for firms handling stablecoins in Europe. In June 2025, the European Banking Authority (EBA) issued a No Action Letter indicating that certain stablecoin flows (specifically those involving e-money tokens) fall under the scope of the existing Electronic Money Directive and therefore require EMI authorisation in addition to a MiCAR licence. The EBA issued further clarifications in February 2026, formally requiring firms supporting stablecoin-powered financial flows to obtain EMI status.

The dual licencing structure positions Zerohash to legally operate across both crypto-asset services and traditional electronic money flows within the European Economic Area. The company has stated it intends to work directly with banks, brokerages, fintechs, payment providers, and enterprise platforms active in the European market.

Company context and expansion

Zerohash expanded its EU presence in Amsterdam in recent months and is currently powering partners including Interactive Brokers Europe in the region.

In September 2025, Zerohash raised USD 104 million in a Series D-2 round led by Interactive Brokers, valuing the company at USD 1 billion. The company is reportedly in discussions to raise a further USD 250 million at a USD 1.5 billion valuation. Zerohash has also filed an application with the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for a national trust bank charter.

The licencing milestone reflects a broader pattern of crypto infrastructure firms pursuing full regulatory compliance across multiple frameworks as the EU's MiCAR regime matures — particularly as the intersection of stablecoins and electronic money obligations becomes an area of increasing supervisory attention.