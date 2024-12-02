Blockchain infrastructure firm Zerohash has been in talks to raise USD 250 million after refusing a Mastercard takeover, raising its total valuation to USD 1.5 billion.

The company walked away from a proposed Mastercard acquisition, according to CoinDesk, even though the payment gateway is till considering an investment in Zerohash as discussions remain ongoing.

Funds for stablecoin infrastructure

Funded in 2017, Zerohash delivers APIs and integrated developer tools that allow FIs and fintechs to offer crypto, tokenisation, and stablecoin solutions. Its platform supports clients such as Interactive Brokers, Stripe, BlackRock’s BUIDL fund, Franklin Templeton, and DraftKings, helping over 5 million users in 190 countries.

The fundraiser comes as the demand for enterprise-grade crypto infrastructure increases. An increasing number of financial institutions are moving to offer tokenised assets, onchain settlement, and stablecoins. Zerohash's last Series D-2 funding round raised UAS 140 million back in October 2025, led by Interactive Brokers, valuing the firm at USD 1 billion.

Representatives from Zerohash told CNBC at the time that the new capital would be directed towards advancing crypto trading integrations, developing stablecoin-based settlement tools, and expanding tokenisation solutions for institutional clients.

That round brought in new investors such as Morgan Stanley, Apollo-managed funds, SoFi, Jump Crypto, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, FTMO, IMC and Liberty City Ventures, alongside existing backers PEAK6, tastytrade and Nyca Partners. For the most recent round, Zerohash didn't respond to requests for comment. The amount could change as discussions are still ongoing.

Back in October, Mastercard was in talks to purchase Zerohash. If the deal had been finalised, it would have represented one of Mastercard’s most significant steps into the stablecoin sector to date. Mastercard’s intention aligned with trends among major payment networks exploring digital asset technologies, as card issuers look for stablecoins as faster and lower-cost cross-border transactions tools.