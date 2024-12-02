Kraken Financial, the Wyoming-chartered bank operated by US-based Payward, the parent company of Kraken, has been granted a Federal Reserve master account, positioning itself among the first digital asset banks in the US to receive direct access to the Federal Reserve's payment infrastructure.

The approval follows more than five years of regulatory engagement, examination, and operational scrutiny involving both US federal and Wyoming state supervisors.

As a Wyoming-chartered Special Purpose Depository Institution (SPDI), Kraken Financial operates on a full-reserve basis, holding liquid assets equal to or exceeding 100% of client fiat deposits. The master account grants the bank direct connectivity to core US payment rails, including Fedwire, without reliance on intermediary correspondent banks.

Operational implications

Direct access to the Federal Reserve's infrastructure enables Kraken Financial to settle transactions on Fedwire, reduce dependency on correspondent banking relationships, and integrate regulated fiat liquidity directly into digital asset markets. The bank will begin with a phased rollout, initially focused on facilitating institutional client activity at Kraken, with capabilities to be integrated into Payward's broader infrastructure over time in coordination with regulators.

Arjun Sethi, Co-CEO of Payward and Kraken, described the development as the convergence of crypto infrastructure and sovereign financial rails, stating that the master account allows Kraken Financial to operate as a directly connected financial institution within the US banking system rather than as a peripheral participant. Sethi noted that the full-reserve SPDI structure creates a resilient foundation, and that over time the architecture could support atomic settlement between fiat and crypto, institutional-grade cash management integrated with digital asset custody, and programmable financial products built within a regulated framework.

Regulatory and market context

The granting of a Federal Reserve master account to a digital asset-focused institution is a significant development in the ongoing integration of cryptocurrency infrastructure with traditional financial rails. Access to master accounts has historically been a point of contention for non-bank financial institutions and fintech companies, with several high-profile applications facing prolonged review or rejection in recent years.

For Kraken Financial, the approval represents a structural shift in how digital asset firms can interact with the US payment system, with potential implications for institutional settlement efficiency, fiat on- and off-ramp costs, and the broader positioning of regulated digital asset banks within the US financial architecture.