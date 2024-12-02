India-based fintech company Pine Labs has announced plans to launch a stablecoin-backed prepaid card across nine countries in West Asia, Africa, and Southeast Asia by the end of April 2026.

The company has not disclosed which specific countries will be included in the initial rollout, stating only that it will target markets with a stablecoin-friendly regulatory stance.

Pine Labs does not plan to launch the product in India or China. The prepaid card will be funded with stablecoins from consumers' digital wallets and will enable payments in local currencies through real-time conversion at the point of sale.

Regulatory context and market positioning

The announcement reflects a deliberate geographic strategy shaped by regulatory constraints. While India does not prohibit stablecoins, the Reserve Bank of India has cautioned that the instruments could weaken monetary policy management and facilitate illegal payments. Major Indian payments companies, including PhonePe and Paytm, do not currently offer stablecoin-backed payment products. China, meanwhile, moved last month to ban unauthorised offshore issuance of yuan-pegged stablecoins and has been tightening restrictions on virtual currencies more broadly.

Pine Labs' initiative is described as the first stablecoin-backed prepaid card launch by a listed Indian firm. Temasek and Peak XV back the company.

Company performance and strategic direction

Pine Labs operates payment solutions, including point-of-sale terminals for merchants across approximately 20 countries, with its overseas business accounting for approximately 17% of revenue. Gross revenue rose 24% year-on-year to USD 81.4 million in the December quarter. The company's shares have declined approximately 28% since their trading debut in November 2025, amid increased competition in the digital payments sector.

Pine Labs' CEO Amrish Rau identified AI-based payments, cross-border expansion, and stablecoin development as the firm's three strategic priorities, noting that stablecoins are increasingly replacing cross-border payment flows globally. The global stablecoin market has surpassed USD 310 billion in market value, led by US dollar-pegged tokens including Tether and USDC.