Polymarket in talks to raise USD 400 million at USD 15 billion valuation

Polymarket has entered fundraising talks that could value the prediction platform at up to USD 15 billion.

The potential valuation represents an increase of approximately two-thirds on the company's previous USD 9 billion price tag, and would mark a rapid escalation in the platform's perceived worth over a short period. In June 2025, Polymarket reached a USD 1 billion valuation following a USD 200 million round led by Peter Thiel's Founders Fund. Months later, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, committed USD 1 billion at a USD 9 billion valuation, subsequently investing a further USD 600 million in the platform.

ICE has stated it intends to become a 'global distributor' of Polymarket's data, using the platform's trading activity to provide sentiment analysis to investors. The development reflects a broader trend in which data feeds from prediction markets have begun shaping activity in financial markets, including oil trading.

Volume growth and market scrutiny

According to The Guardian, Polymarket's trading volumes have grown considerably in recent months, with more than USD 1 billion now changing hands weekly on the platform. The company charges commission on certain trade types, though it describes geopolitical and world events markets as fee-free.

Much of the volume growth has coincided with increased activity around Middle East conflict-related markets, including wagers on the timing of strikes and potential ceasefire outcomes. These markets have drawn regulatory attention: Israeli authorities earlier this year arrested several individuals and charged two on suspicion of using classified information to place bets on the platform. Anonymous trading activity has also prompted wider concerns about the potential for insider trading across a range of markets.

Separate reporting has identified communities of users actively coordinating strategies to profit from geopolitical events, with instances of alleged attempts to influence media reporting in order to affect bet outcomes.

While proponents argue that prediction markets provide a meaningful signal on the probability of real-world outcomes, some experts caution that concentrated positions taken by a small number of users could distort broader financial markets. As more institutional investors and data providers incorporate prediction market signals into their strategies, questions about the reliability and manipulation-resistance of those signals are likely to receive greater scrutiny.