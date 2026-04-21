Mission Lane applies for national bank charter with OCC and FDIC

Mission Lane, a US-based credit card company, has applied for a national bank charter with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, according to a Bloomberg News report citing a publicly filed application.

If approved, Mission Lane Bank would provide credit card operations but would not accept deposits or make commercial loans. The company also plans to offer an optional credit-protection product.

The application adds Mission Lane to a growing list of fintech companies pursuing national bank charters under the current regulatory environment, which has proved more receptive to new bank formations than previous administrations. Recent applicants include Upstart Holdings, which announced plans to apply for a national bank charter in March 2026, alongside Revolut, digital asset firm Zero Hash, and Payoneer, all of which have filed applications in recent months.

In April 2026, two other companies applied for an OCC national trust bank charter, including Lorum and EDX Markets. When it comes to Lorum, the company's application was still subject to regulatory review and approval. Additionally, its filing was framed around a structural argument about the correspondent banking market.

Not long before this announcement, EDX Markets also submitted an application with the OCC for a national trust bank charter. If approved, the charter would enable EDX to offer custody, asset management, and principal trading services together with its existing order-matching business.

Strategic rationale and regulatory context

A national bank charter provides fintech companies with direct access to the regulated banking system, reducing dependence on partner bank arrangements that can limit product flexibility, increase costs, and introduce operational risk. For credit card issuers in particular, holding a bank charter enables direct card issuance and greater control over underwriting, pricing, and customer relationships without intermediary institutions.

Mission Lane focuses on providing credit cards to consumers with limited or impaired credit histories, a segment that has attracted significant fintech investment but where access to banking infrastructure directly affects the economics and scalability of the product model.