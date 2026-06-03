Aviva has expanded its ChatGPT application to enable customers to obtain initial life insurance quotes through the platform.

The information is then pre-populated into the Aviva onboarding journey, with any customer wishing to proceed completing their application and purchase on the Aviva website.

Building on an earlier home insurance launch

According to the official press release, the expansion follows the initial deployment of Aviva's ChatGPT application in April 2026, which had been limited to quoting for the company's home insurance Signature policy. The life insurance extension marks the next phase of Aviva's collaboration with OpenAI and represents the first time the insurer has used large language models (LLMs) to support applications in the protection segment.

The integration relies on LLMs to process customer inputs and generate quotes, positioning the ChatGPT interface as a distribution channel separate from Aviva's direct website and traditional broker routes. The company has indicated it will continue to monitor customer engagement with the application, with findings intended to inform future development across its protection product range and distribution strategy.

The company also noted that while LLMs remain an emerging channel in financial services, adoption is expected to grow as consumer behaviour evolves and the technology becomes more widely embedded in daily digital activity. The application is described as part of a broader effort to increase consumer awareness of protection insurance by making products accessible through channels that reflect changing customer preferences.

Furthermore, the move reflects a wider pattern among financial services providers exploring AI-powered interfaces as supplementary distribution mechanisms. For insurers, the ability to deliver a pre-populated quote journey through a conversational AI interface may reduce friction in the initial stages of the customer acquisition funnel, particularly for product lines such as life insurance that have historically relied on more formal advice-led processes.

Aviva has not indicated a timeline for extending the application further across its product portfolio, though the company has stated its intent to explore broader applications as it gathers data from current usage.